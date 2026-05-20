Cup Run Continues for Miettinen, Bernier

Playing on the ‘Biggest Stage’

One aspect of playing on “the biggest stage” of junior hockey is that the dream of winning the Memorial Cup comes with considerable pressure and expectations. Murphy said this aspect is a tenet of player development, preparing prospects to play in future Stanley Cup Playoffs and/or the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup Playoffs as part of making the transition to the pro ranks.

“That's a huge part of the game, the mental side,” said Murphy when queried about prospects handling high-pressure games and tournaments. “Our message is always to prepare the same way before every game. We talk about simply being the best version. You can't change and try to do things to be a player that you're not. It's about preparing to go and play, be the best version of yourself, and do what you do best.

“We talk about every shift in games like the Memorial Cup to be really focused on the present moment. Whatever happens, you have to turn the page, refocus, and get back to work. Nerves are normal, of course, when you're playing in games like this, But the preparation our prospects have in their careers and seasons will be important to keep doing.”

Murphy related an example about refocusing when the game goes awry. The QMJHL final included a wild back-and-forth 7-6 game in which Bernier and Chicoutimi surrendered three first-period goals before storming back for the win.

“I wrote Alex an email after that crazy 7-6 game,” said Murphy, who works with Kraken defenseman prospects in the amateur ranks, among other duties. “It was a bit of a rough start for Alex. He's on the ice for three goals against. I told him I thought he didn’t let it bother him. We had talked about that before the series, how you just have to turn the page. I thought he did that. He was really solid for the rest of the game. And he's on the ice defending a lead at the end, very strong in front of the net to help secure that win.”

Scoping the Memorial Cup

Both Bernier and Miettinen are fond of their teammates and the “complete team” each said they feel makes for a league champion and Memorial Cup contender.

“We have a pretty stacked team, good defensive pairs, good goalie, good offense,” said Bernier. “Our strength is we take pride defending and we don't give a team a lot of shots or scoring chances. We have the power to score goals, but defending is sort of our bread and butter.”

Everett has more than a dozen players returning from last season, featuring a top forward line of Miettinen and NHL first-rounder Carter Bear and draft-eligible Matias Vanhanen. Bear has 22 points in 18 games while Vanhanen has chipped in 24 points.

“We have three great players on the same line,” said Miettinen, making it clear all his teammates have helped get the team this far. “As a line, we read each other really well. We know where we are going to be. It doesn't matter if I'm the last guy in the defensive zone, they can take my spot to be down low. We know each other so well. We are looking forward to the Memorial Cup.”