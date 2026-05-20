Cup Run Continues for Miettinen, Bernier

This weekend’s opening puck drop at the 2026 Memorial Cup tournament in Kelowna, BC, will kickstart the storied event for the 107th year with not one, but two drafted Kraken prospects playing in it. The Memorial Cup, so named to honor fallen World War I heroes and in 2010 rededicated to remember all fallen soldiers fighting for our northern neighbor, is an annual Canadian sports tradition predating the esteemed NCAA men’s college basketball tourney by 20 years and eight years sooner than the NHL started awarding the Stanley Cup.
The Cup is awarded to the top major junior hockey team – let’s call it elite of the elite – across all provinces and hockey towns, big and small and rabid in North America. These days, since 1972, it stages a four-team round robin tournament featuring the champions of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League plus a host franchise, in this spring’s case, Kelowna (BC) of the WHL. The WHL, OHL and QMJHL form the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).
This year’s Memorial Cup offers distinct local angles for Seattle area hockey fans. For starters, it will include two Kraken 2024 draft picks, second-rounder Julius Miettinen (No. 40 overall) and third-round choice Alexis Bernier (No. 73). Miettinen led all WHL scorers (14 goals, 13 assists for 27 points in 18 games) during the playoffs. Earlier this week, he was named WHL Playoffs MVP as he keyed a deep Everett Silvertips team winning the WHL championship for the first time in franchise history.
For the record, Miettinen is only the second European to claim WHL Playoffs MVP honors. The first was NHL German-born superstar Leon Draisaitl. The Finnish-born 6-foot-3, 207-pound Miettinen has been a force in all zones and at the faceoff dot throughout the postseason. No doubt, Silvertips faithful will have a strong rooting interest over the next week and a half.
Bernier is a 6-foot-1, 202-pound defenseman playing 20-plus minutes every night for his Chicoutimi squad and heading up the team’s penalty kill units that doused powerful QMJHL opponents on the way to the “Q” title. On Wednesday, Bernier officially signed a three-year NHL entry level contract with the Kraken for a $1.033 million annual value.
“I’m super excited to have signed with the Kraken,” said Bernier on Wednesday, readying for Memorial Cup action that begins this weekend. “I’m looking forward to the next steps in being part of the organization.”