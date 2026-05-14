Lindgren, Grubauer Head to Worlds

Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren won gold with Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championship, beating Team Canada in Montreal. The next season, Lindgren and USA settled for bronze in Buffalo after a semifinal loss to Sweden. Eight years later, the 28-year-old Lindgren is back in red-white-and-blue at the 2026 International Ice Hockey Federation Championship in Switzerland. The Americans will open their tournament with a Friday matchup against the host Swiss in Zurich.
“It's been kind of a while now since I've worn the jersey,” said Lindgren Wednesday by phone. “It's always an honor to put it back on to play for USA. It’s a tournament I’ve always wanted to play in. I was really happy to get the offer.”
Lindgren will be joined in playing for his country by his German-born teammate Philipp Grubauer. The Kraken goaltender logged five games for Germany in last February’s Winter Olympics in Italy and played six contests at the 2011 World Juniors in Buffalo and Lewiston, NY. Grubauer and Lindgren faced each other in a pre-tournament game in Germany this week, a 4-2 win for USA.