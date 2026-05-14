Lindgren, Grubauer Head to Worlds

After that game, Lindgren and his USA teammates traveled to Zurich for final practices ahead of group play to determine which eight nations go to the quarterfinals and beyond with the title game to be staged May 31. USA and Germany are both are in Group A along with Great Britain, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Hungary and Austria. Grubauer and Germany will open Friday as well, facing a tough test in Finland. All Team USA games will be carried on NHL Network.

Group B games to be played in Fribourg include heavyweight Canada and Sweden in a first-day matchup. The rest of that group includes Czechia, Denmark, Slovakia, Norway, Slovenia and Italy. Four teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Looking for USA Repeat of Last Spring

Team USA will endeavor to duplicate its gold-medal winning performance at the 2025 Worlds with Kraken alternate captain Matty Beniers, goalie Joey Daccord and ex-Seattle forward Mikey Eyssimont part of the winning squad. For his part, Lindgren has been asked to provide the veteran presence of a stalwart defenseman.

“It’s what I do every game I play for the Kraken,” said Lindgren, who grew up in Burnsville, a suburb of Minneapolis. “Work my hardest. Look to be competitive and physical, play on the PK [penalty kill]. Just be good defensively. My role won’t change. It’s all about coming here, playing hard plus being a leader.”

After the regular season ended for the Kraken, Lindgren stayed in Seattle to work out at Kraken Community Iceplex before spending a “quick five day trip” in Minnesota before heading to Europe. He took a short respite from skating right after the season finale.

“It's good to have some time to work out, then start skating again so I would feel good when I got here,” said Lindgren.