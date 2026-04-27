‘Completely Hooked’ On More Kraken Hockey

“She didn’t know they had a DJ here playing music,” he said. “She was really amped up for all the music because they have a lot of stuff that she likes. She’s a big fan of Buoy, too. Can’t stop her from talking about him.”

Milligan, 28, nodded, knowingly.

“I love the goaltenders, too,” she said, noting Philipp Grubauer is a particular favorite. “I love Grubi. He had a great year.”

Kraken account executive Evan Cloutier guided Riedi and Milligan through the process.

“I’m a little older, so while I like the upper (200 level) views the 100-level rows is what we’re looking at with the possibility of coming down lower for some of the bigger games,” Riedi said. “I’ll be out there for some of the Eastern Conference teams. I know the East, the Metropolitan Division. That’s where the big rivalries are at. The Kraken don’t really have that yet, because they’re so new. But they’re working on it. It’s nice to watch out here. It’s a different type of hockey. More skill shooting. That’s one of the reasons I like it out here. I just like hockey overall.”

So does Billy Gibbs, a Georgia native who relocated here to work in the finance industry and got intrigued by hockey when the Kraken first started up. He’d been a longtime football, basketball and baseball fan until a colleague bought Kraken season tickets and brought him to a couple of games.

“I’ve been to NBA games and obviously the Mariners and Seahawks, but I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? This doesn’t compare to anything. It was so different,” Gibbs said. “I’d rather watch football on a screen and am not the biggest fan of being there live, but with the Kraken I got hooked. And the second I brought my kids, especially my 12-year-old, Liam. He went to two games this year sitting on the glass and he lost his mind.”

Gibbs had come to the open house seeking front row tickets, either for a half-season or in an 11-game pack anywhere along the glass, only to discover they were sold out. Still, he toured the arena with Kraken account executive Anna Fridell and came away with some buying ideas that might better suit his overall needs.

One spot he is now considering is inside the Moet & Chandon lounge where prospective STM initially gathered for Sunday’s open house. He’d been there for a concert once and likes the all-inclusive food and beverage part of those seats, especially since he’d be buying four tickets and using some to entertain clients.

“It just removes all the guesswork about where to meet up and where to eat beforehand,” he said.

Down on the ice, current STM and their family members, many of them young children, were busy using watercolor paints to conjure up designs and messages. Paint The Ice has fast become one of the more popular of a variety of STM events and perks, with participants each receiving cups of paint and allowed to design whatever they want. Some opt for personal messages to players while others choose stenciled Kraken artwork, or items depicting their communities.