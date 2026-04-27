‘Completely Hooked’ On More Kraken Hockey

Hockey fan Daniel Riedi had a feeling he’d make a Kraken supporter out of his wife the first time he brought her to a game last December against the visiting Flyers from his former Philadelphia hometown.
Sure enough, one game in and Riedi said his Tacoma native wife, Amanda Milligan, “was completely hooked” to where the couple showed up to a Climate Pledge Arena open house on Sunday in search of a permanent block of tickets they could use next season. The Kraken were hosting their annual “Paint the Ice” event for Season Ticket Members and staged the open house with the aim of attracting new buyers or existing ones looking for seat upgrades, which got Riedi and Milligan out to the arena ready to commit.
“I enjoyed just watching it,” Milligan said. “The people here were really fun when it came to getting involved with the sport. Everybody was like, really high energy.”
More than 500 people signed up for the open house portion of the day’s events. Prospective ticket buyers mingled in the Moet & Chandon Imperial Lounge during designated time blocks, where they could take in arena views from its suite seating as current STM and their families painted the ice below. Kraken ticket representatives then dealt with each prospective ticket buyer, answering questions and taking them on personalized arena tours of available seating.
Those purchasing seats on the spot were allowed to go down to ice level to join STM in painting the ice.
Riedi, 39, a Pierce County employee who grew up supporting the Flyers and was thrilled to see the NHL come to Seattle, had no doubt Milligan would enjoy the live product even more than watching on television.