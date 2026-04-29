Kirkland, Kraken Team Up to Continue Growing the Game

When discussions about a joint ice rinks/community center project between the City of Kirkland and the Seattle Kraken started in late 2023, the intentional dream was to both grow the opportunity for participation in ice sports and physical activity and provide a state-of-the-art community center for Kirkland without any new taxes. On Wednesday, the dream transitions to reality with Kirkland and Kraken officials officially announcing the two-rink Kraken Iceplex, Kirkland and Community Center will break ground in May and open in the fall of 2027.
"The growth we’ve seen since the arrival of the Kraken has been incredible," said Martin Hlinka, the Kraken’s youth hockey director. "We need more ice to keep up with that demand. What will make this facility special is it won’t be just two sheets of ice. It’s a community place with NHL rinks, programming space and year-round access for families, kids, and adult players.
"Our way is to introduce families through Learn to Skate, then into Learn to Play and beginner leagues. From there players can progress all the way up to competitive Tier 1 hockey. When people get on the ice, whether it is kids or adults, they fall in love with the game and the community. This new facility gives us the ability to expand our programming at every level and continue growing opportunities across all parts of the game, including our girls’ programs."
The new facility at the former Houghton Park & Ride site will include two NHL-regulation ice rinks, a city-operated community center, a public restaurant, Kraken Team Store, and space for community programs, events and activities.