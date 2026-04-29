Kirkland, Kraken Team Up to Continue Growing the Game

The facility will operate year-round as a welcome hub for recreation and community life, including youth programs, local events, potential classes and seasonal/holiday gatherings. What’s more, Kirkland residents will receive access to select free sessions of public skate each month and the Kraken via its foundation, One Roof Foundation, will bring its commitment to access to play to the Eastside.

The shared project will result in Kirkland’s largest and most future-forward community center, including flexible rooms for a variety of uses and needs. For the Kraken, it is an opportunity to meet fans where they are and continue to grow hockey and skating participation in concert with other community rinks in our region.

When it opens in the fall of 2027, the new facility will be located within two miles of five Eastside schools. Forty schools on the Eastside are already part of the Kraken school network, including 25 participating in the team’s reading program. This school year, our staff and players have visited six Eastside schools as a stop on our ongoing ball hockey learn-to-play program. Plus, the team has worked with two local small businesses to stage watch parties this past season along with partnering with other Eastside businesses as part of Kraken Opening Week events last October. This new project will only further strengthen the bond between the Eastside and the team.

“More ice allows for more training time, playing time and coaching time for our staff to help everyone experience the ice and reach their personal goals," said Chad Goodwin, director of the Kraken Skating Academy. "We’ve welcomed 12,500 skaters who hit the ice for the first time. It’s always a pleasure to watch these young skaters grow up in the building and around the rink. It’s an amazing community, on and off the ice.”

What the Kraken can offer at the Iceplex in Kirkland is a range of programming for youth and adults with the core values of teamwork, discipline, sportsmanship and fun:

Learn-to-skate and learn-to-play-hockey classes, adult co-ed, men’s, and women’s recreational leagues from beginners to more experienced.

Youth recreational, select and tier 1 hockey teams and leagues for girls and boys, drop-in sessions for hockey year-round.

Hockey and skating camps, youth and adult tournaments.

Figure skating training and competitions, skating.

Regular public skates, including special themes, sensory-friendly, and tot play hour.

Youth engagement to show opportunities for jobs and career paths; field trips for local schools with skating sessions and STEM activities; financial support for lower-income families to be part of ongoing programs.

Private rental of the ice for organization/company outings, birthday parties.

The Iceplex is also expected to boost Kirkland’s economy, with an estimated $7 million in annual economic activity for Kirkland and the Eastside. It will support local jobs, bring new visitors and support the bottom lines of nearby businesses. The project can potentially catalyze future growth in the NE 85th Street Station Area, in line with the City’s long-term vision for a vibrant, walkable, transit-friendly district.