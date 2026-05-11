Prospects Lead Firebirds to Advance

When Kraken forward prospect J.R. Avon scored early into the second overtime in a decisive Game 5 Saturday night in Ontario, CA, the Coachella Valley Firebirds moved on to the American Hockey League Pacific Division title series. The 3-2 double overtime victory, which ousted the regular-season division champion Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), marked the fourth victory in four potential elimination games faced by the Firebirds.
“This is exactly the experience we want for our younger players,” said CVF head coach Derek Laxdal Sunday morning back at work watching video of next-round opponent Colorado. “With the Kraken development model, this is the ideal scenario. [Saturday] was the best game both teams played in this series. Our guys are executing the playoff mentality of playing for each other and our veterans have been great about establishing a winning culture.”
Along with trade acquisition Avon, the Coachella Valley goals came from forwards Jani Nyman and Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who both finished the NHL season with the Kraken before returning to the AHL for the postseason.
Nyman and Fisker Molgaard, the latter leading CVF with six goals in eight playoff games this spring, are in position to contend for Seattle roster spots this coming fall.
“Oscar has been our most outstanding and consistent difference-maker in the playoffs,” said Laxdal. “He’s doing everything we’ve asked, including taking more key faceoff situations. He’s doing all of the work he needs to be ready for training camp in Seattle.”