Prospects Lead Firebirds to Advance

Coachella Valley wins a fourth elimination game to defeat division winner Ontario (CA) behind Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Jani Nyman, J.R. Avon, Tyson Jugnauth and Nikke Kokko among others

nyman
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

When Kraken forward prospect J.R. Avon scored early into the second overtime in a decisive Game 5 Saturday night in Ontario, CA, the Coachella Valley Firebirds moved on to the American Hockey League Pacific Division title series. The 3-2 double overtime victory, which ousted the regular-season division champion Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings affiliate), marked the fourth victory in four potential elimination games faced by the Firebirds.

“This is exactly the experience we want for our younger players,” said CVF head coach Derek Laxdal Sunday morning back at work watching video of next-round opponent Colorado. “With the Kraken development model, this is the ideal scenario. [Saturday] was the best game both teams played in this series. Our guys are executing the playoff mentality of playing for each other and our veterans have been great about establishing a winning culture.”

Along with trade acquisition Avon, the Coachella Valley goals came from forwards Jani Nyman and Oscar Fisker Molgaard, who both finished the NHL season with the Kraken before returning to the AHL for the postseason.

Nyman and Fisker Molgaard, the latter leading CVF with six goals in eight playoff games this spring, are in position to contend for Seattle roster spots this coming fall. 

“Oscar has been our most outstanding and consistent difference-maker in the playoffs,” said Laxdal. “He’s doing everything we’ve asked, including taking more key faceoff situations. He’s doing all of the work he needs to be ready for training camp in Seattle.”

Kudos for Nyman’s Upward Mobility

Laxdal called out Nyman for his significant intensity bump in intensity from Game 1 of the AHL postseason to Saturday night’s big win. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Nyman has three goals in eight games, but is taking charge by being a team leader in shots on goal while playing a physical game in all zones.

“Jani is now playing with determination and fire in the belly,” said Laxdal. “I challenged his linemates [center Logan Morrison and winger Jagger Firkus] to match Jani’s determination.”

That worked out Saturday night on the road. Morrison earned the primary assist on Nyman’s opening goal of the game with defenseman prospect Ty Nelson starting the play for a secondary assist. Firkus earned an assist on Fisker Molgaard’s goal.

Jugnauth, Sale Spark Game- and Series-Winner

More evidence of prospect progress: D-man Tyson Jugnauth, named to the AHL All-Rookie Team this season, had the vision to send a stretch pass to Avon for the game-winner early in the second OT while teammate and 2023 Kraken first-rounder Eduard Sale earned the second assist with what Laxdal called a “slip pass” to move the puck to Jugnauth exiting the Kraken defense zone.

Avon put on a move to beat an Ontario defenseman, creating a breakaway on Ontario goaltender Erik Portillo, who starred at NCAA Michigan.
“J.R. Avon is one of our shootout performers,” said Laxdal, talking about the player who came over to the Seattle system with 2022 fourth-rounder Tucker Robertson sent the other way. “He used his shootout move and helped us move on.”

The Firebirds needed to come back from a 2-1 deficit in the five-game series, winning a 6-2 game Thursday night in the southern California desert before heading to nearby Ontario, CA, for the series clincher. Two-point nights were plentiful among several Kraken prospects, including a goal and assist for First Star of the Night, rookie defenseman and 2023 fifth rounder Kaden Hammell, plus Fisker Molgaard (1G, 1A), Firkus (1G, 1A) and winger Lleyton Roed, who has two goals and four assists in eight playoff games.

Laxdal Rallies the Squad

After CVF started the series with a win, a veteran laden Ontario squad routed the Firebirds in a 5-1 victory. Laxdal said the physical toll of playing five games in eight nights caught up with his squad that night. 

“We played very well in Game 1 [a Firebirds road victory] and the [three-day break] between Games 2 and 3 really helped us,” said Laxdal. “We got the guys to understand what they needed to do to get back in the series. I thought we were the better team in both Game 3 [a 2-1 loss] and Game 4 [the 6-2 Firebirds romp]. 

The aforementioned Fisker Molgaard leads all AHL players with 10 points (6G, 4A) in eight games while Nyman is tied for third with eight points (3G, 5A). Firkus (3G, 4A) is among seven AHLers with seven points. Avon, second overall in goal scoring with five to Fisker Molgaard’s six goals, has six points overall and same for Roed (2G, 4A) who has finished his season strong after some early-season setbacks. 

In the series clincher Saturday night, goaltender Nikke Kokko turned in his best performance of the series against division regular-season winner Ontario. The Finnish-born 2022 second-round pick finished with 34 saves. 
“Kokko delivered when we needed him,” said Laxdal. “He made big saves during scrambles of the puck in the first overtime. Both teams had good looks in the first overtime, including one really good one for Mo [Logan Morrison].”

The Series Ahead

After series comebacks against a strong Bakersfield team in the first round (losing the opener, then winning two straight in the best of three series) and outlasting Ontario, the Firebirds now face a Colorado club that finished five standings points ahead and second place in the division to a fourth-place CVF finish. Even so, the two teams both finished with 41 wins during the regular season with the Firebirds succeeding despite numerous injuries and NHL call-ups all season long. 

The next series begins Wednesday and Friday in Palm Desert before the series moves to Loveland, CO, for Game 3 plus Games 4 and 5 (the latter two if necessary), The winner will play a best-of-seven against the victor in the Central Division title series between Chicago and Grand Rapids.

“Colorado is a hybrid of Bakersfield and Ontario,” said Laxdal. “Colorado is a strong defensive team with sneaky good offense. We’re going to take our best run at it. We plan to embrace it and enjoy the challenge. It’s a best-of-five series. There’s no settling into the series. We’ve got to be ready to go from the start.”

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