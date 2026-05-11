Prospects Lead Firebirds to Advance

The Firebirds needed to come back from a 2-1 deficit in the five-game series, winning a 6-2 game Thursday night in the southern California desert before heading to nearby Ontario, CA, for the series clincher. Two-point nights were plentiful among several Kraken prospects, including a goal and assist for First Star of the Night, rookie defenseman and 2023 fifth rounder Kaden Hammell, plus Fisker Molgaard (1G, 1A), Firkus (1G, 1A) and winger Lleyton Roed, who has two goals and four assists in eight playoff games.

Laxdal Rallies the Squad

After CVF started the series with a win, a veteran laden Ontario squad routed the Firebirds in a 5-1 victory. Laxdal said the physical toll of playing five games in eight nights caught up with his squad that night.

“We played very well in Game 1 [a Firebirds road victory] and the [three-day break] between Games 2 and 3 really helped us,” said Laxdal. “We got the guys to understand what they needed to do to get back in the series. I thought we were the better team in both Game 3 [a 2-1 loss] and Game 4 [the 6-2 Firebirds romp].

The aforementioned Fisker Molgaard leads all AHL players with 10 points (6G, 4A) in eight games while Nyman is tied for third with eight points (3G, 5A). Firkus (3G, 4A) is among seven AHLers with seven points. Avon, second overall in goal scoring with five to Fisker Molgaard’s six goals, has six points overall and same for Roed (2G, 4A) who has finished his season strong after some early-season setbacks.

In the series clincher Saturday night, goaltender Nikke Kokko turned in his best performance of the series against division regular-season winner Ontario. The Finnish-born 2022 second-round pick finished with 34 saves.

“Kokko delivered when we needed him,” said Laxdal. “He made big saves during scrambles of the puck in the first overtime. Both teams had good looks in the first overtime, including one really good one for Mo [Logan Morrison].”

The Series Ahead

After series comebacks against a strong Bakersfield team in the first round (losing the opener, then winning two straight in the best of three series) and outlasting Ontario, the Firebirds now face a Colorado club that finished five standings points ahead and second place in the division to a fourth-place CVF finish. Even so, the two teams both finished with 41 wins during the regular season with the Firebirds succeeding despite numerous injuries and NHL call-ups all season long.

The next series begins Wednesday and Friday in Palm Desert before the series moves to Loveland, CO, for Game 3 plus Games 4 and 5 (the latter two if necessary), The winner will play a best-of-seven against the victor in the Central Division title series between Chicago and Grand Rapids.

“Colorado is a hybrid of Bakersfield and Ontario,” said Laxdal. “Colorado is a strong defensive team with sneaky good offense. We’re going to take our best run at it. We plan to embrace it and enjoy the challenge. It’s a best-of-five series. There’s no settling into the series. We’ve got to be ready to go from the start.”