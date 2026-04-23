How Green (and Hopeful) It Is

"Alaska is committed to minimizing the impacts of waste in our communities, whether eliminating plastic from our onboard service or cleaning up trash in our local neighborhoods,” said Ryan Spies, managing director of sustainability for Alaska Airlines. “It’s an important way for us to give back to our hometown.”

One Roof, DRCC and Alaska Airlines have deepened and furthered the partnership since that first cleanup effort. To that end, Lopez asked the partners to help address water and air pollution overall, plus support youth in South Park, many of whom grow up in low-income families.

“Duwamish Valley has the highest asthma hospitalization rates in the Seattle area and very high air pollution levels,” said Lopez. “We have been working on reducing the pollution through our Duwamish Valley Clean Air Program. Part of the strategy is to establish greenery in the community as a way of lowering the air pollution rates that we have.”

A new initiative is the installation of living green walls in the South Park and Georgetown neighborhoods this spring, with completion set for early May. It started with Lopez brainstorming with former Kraken vice president of sustainability, Rob Johnson, who also consulted with Kraken director of sustainability, Brianna Treat. The question posed to athe DRCC leader was what did she think can make a big difference in the Duwamish Valley.

“My answer was trees,” said Lopez, who has been leading community action ranging from civil rights to social and environmental justice to education to equity and diversity for 25 years in the Duwamish Valley.“It would make a difference to plant a lot of trees in our industrial area, because that's where the most cement and gray exists. What if we could collaboratively transform the gray to green? That was the idea.”

While One Roof Foundation, Alaska Airlines and the city’s Office of Sustainability & Environment provided the funds , Lopez brought another collaborator to the greening initiative. Namely Dirt Corps, a collective of tradespeople and mentor-teachers who both do the green walls work and fulfill the Dirt Corps mission “to create access to green [sustainability] careers.”

Along with green wall installation, Dirt Corps offers hands-on training focused on rain garden and cistern design/build, operations and maintenance, vegetation management and ecological restoration. The collective aims to pass on strategies to others in the growing field of ecologically-focused careers.

“We work very closely with Dirt Corps here in the community,” said Lopez. “They hire our local youth to be part of their team ... We decided to start with the specific green wall [in South Park], because it's located along the main corridor of the industries. It will be a good opportunity to show other industries what they can do with their outside areas to bring more green to the community.”

Serving South Park’s Youth

When One Roof and the DRCC first connected years back on its purposeful and practical partnership, Lopez asked outright for support of youth in Duwamish Valley. The answer from Horita was an immediate and enthusiastic “Yes.”

“We were happy to provide more opportunities for those kids and their futures,” said Horita. “We did sports clinics down there, brought kids to our team/arena preview center and other field trips. We are providing internships, training's and panels, all to show what is possible for the kids from school age and into adult years.”

The youth-oriented work and career objective remains central to the efforts to reduce air and water pollution in Duwamish Valley. What’s more, the partnership has directly and positively impacted young students’ health. To help offset some of the resulting negative health impacts of industries, major highways and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, One Roof Foundation partnered with the DRCC and the University of Washington School of Public Health in 2022 to purchase and install HEPA grade air filters in every classroom and learning space in South Park’s Concord Elementary School.