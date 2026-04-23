How Green (and Hopeful) It Is

In the earliest days of One Roof Foundation, Mari Horita and colleagues were determining the nonprofit organization’s three action pillars. The concept was for each pillar to tangibly and positively change our Seattle and Pacific Northwest community for the better.
“Because we had identified our other two pillars [ending youth homelessness and more access to play for underserved youth], we were looking for a third pillar back in 2020,” said Horita, Kraken senior vice president for social impact & civil affairs and executive director of One Roof Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena. “We decided to overlay sustainability and social justice, which becomes environmental justice.”
The foundation chose the pillar, inspired by both the Amazon naming rights Climate Pledge Arena partnership committing all-in to sustainability plus the desire to advance social justice.
Horita and colleagues were wise enough to acknowledge: “We didn’t know what that meant.” Horita spent 10 months seeking that answer by connecting with city, county and foundation leaders in the space, plus asking with whom the foundation should consult about partnering on environmental justice projects.
“They all said reach out to Paulina Lopez in the South Park neighborhood,” said Horita. “She was running a group, the Duwamish River Community Coalition [DRCC]. We met with her time and time again.”
Lopez, DRCC executive director, was understandably skeptical at first. Many companies flashed interest, leveraging the DRCC to generate a measure of goodwill before moving on to pressing business initiatives. One Roof committed to a long-term partnership to help support the community and raise awareness of the environmental harms they face, in South Park and Duwamish Valley. The latter flanks the lower Duwamish River through South Seattle and into parts of Tukwila and unincorporated King County.
As an initial show of good faith, One Roof gathered Kraken and arena employees and their families to participate in a cleanup day along Seattle’s only river in April 2022. It represented the first of what are now annual hands-on volunteer river cleanup days. The most recent effort during this spring totaled 900 pounds of litter picked up and removed from the site. The Duwamish Valley Youth Corps, founding partner Alaska Airlines employees and members of the city’s Office of Sustainability & Environment participated as well.