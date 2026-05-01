Kraken Hope To Defy Draft Lottery Odds

A little luck with some ping-pong balls could go a long way for the Kraken in next week’s NHL Draft Lottery, which represents a better-than-average chance for teams to grab prospects designated as potential gamechangers.

The Kraken enter Tuesday’s televised 4 p.m. PT lottery with the eighth-best odds of securing the No. 1 overall pick at this year’s 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, taking place June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, from a field that’s viewed as stronger than in some recent seasons. With elite forward talent and a strong pool of defensemen, this year’s crop could mean near-term help on the way for some teams, particularly those picking among the top five or six positions.

While the Kraken need help to make it that deep, it’s worth noting the New York Islanders a year ago had only the 10th best odds after contending for the playoffs much of the season but nonetheless won the lottery and secured the No. 1 pick used on record-setting rookie defenseman and likely Calder Trophy winner Matthew Schaefer. Whether the Kraken follow a similar path depends on how the 14 ping pong balls tumble in Tuesday’s live ESPN broadcast in a process that takes some advance reading work to fully understand.

This will be the second year that the lottery is being televised live at the NHL Network’s Secaucus, New Jersey studio as opposed to pre-recorded.

Here’s how it works: The lottery since 1995 has been weighted to disincentivize NHL teams from completely “tanking” entire seasons to secure the best draft picks. As seen by the Islanders, a team can now contend for the playoffs most of the season and still come away with the best pick while the worst squads in the league might tumble multiple spots.

To be sure, the NHL still wants to help truly struggling teams, and that’s why they do get the higher odds. But there are no guarantees.

As things stand, the Vancouver Canucks enter with a 25.5% chance at securing the No. 1 pick, given their league worst record this past season. Chicago is next at 13.5% followed by the New York Rangers at 11.5%.

The Kraken enter with a 7.5% chance at picking first overall.

Two separate draws will be held Tuesday; the first one determining the No. 1 overall pick and the next for the No. 2 overall choice. After that, the remaining teams will be realigned according to their order of finish last season.

Teams can only move up by a maximum of 10 spots. That means only teams among the bottom 11 finishers – the Kraken being one – are eligible for the No. 1 overall selection. If a team among the No. 12-16 finishers wins the draw, they move up 10 spots, and the No. 1 pick goes to the squad with the NHL’s worst record.

It works the same way for determining the No. 2 overall pick.

So, the Islanders having the 10th best odds a year ago were eligible to claim the No. 1 overall pick because they were within the 10-spot limit a team could move up.

But the Utah Mammoth had only the 14th best odds, and thus, when they won the next draw for the No. 2 pick, they could only advance 10 spots to No. 4. The No. 2 pick at that point went to the San Jose Sharks, as they had the league’s worst record.