Muckleshoot Sport Court Adds Latest ‘Opportunity’

“When we look at our youth and tribal young people, that’s our number one kind of natural resource,” said Donny Stevenson, chairman of the Muckleshoot Tribal Council. “And so, anything we can dedicate to them, into their well-being, to their health, to be able to sort of develop a positive identity, we’re going to do everything we can to reinforce that.”

Along those lines, Stevenson said the groundbreaking, multi-year partnership making Muckleshoot the Kraken’s official jersey patch partner has already spawned similar pride among the tribe’s youth. They are the first ever Tribe to have their crest represented on an NHL jersey.

“Representation is such an important element, especially for our Native American children,” Stevenson said of being so visibly affiliated with a pro sports franchise. “We represent less than 2% of the population nationally. And so, it’s not real often our kids tune into things like TV shows, the movies and the media and see themselves represented in a very realistic way.

“So, anything we can do to build on pride in that identity -- recognizing who they are and whose they are – that’s everything for us as tribal leaders. That’s really what it’s all about. It’s bridging our traditions and our history, our ancestors and the teachings, with our future and next. Where we’re going.

“And I think when you put parks like this, courts like this, sort of on your homeland, it allows your children to know that investment is tangible. It’s real. And that they matter. That they’re important.”

Kraken chief commercial officer Jeff Webster spoke at Saturday’s opening, as did ORF board chair The Honorable Richard A. Jones, a U.S. District Court judge.

“These aren’t just kids playing, this is our future,” Jones told the crowd of community leaders and members. These are future leaders. They may come with basketballs and hockey sticks and whatever else that they’re going to play with. But I guarantee you these kids, incredibly bright as they are, can transform their skills into sports. But it will be far beyond sports.

“You may see elected officials. You may see people who can change the world.”

Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh served as master of ceremonies for the event, where children ages 6-14 were rotated through three different sports stations on the new facilities. They partook in a street hockey scrimmage, a street hockey skills clinic for passing, stickhandling and shooting, and a Brooks running clinic while Kraken team mascot Buoy mingled with the crowd.