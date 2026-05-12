South Park Youth Gain Increased Sports Access

South Park resident Henry Linehan was watching his 9-year-old son, Slay, navigate a ball hockey court with his newly acquired stick as he reminisced about his own childhood memories past.

The West Haven, Connecticut transplant had played street hockey throughout his youth but never imagined his son doing it as well. That’s all changed with a new South Park Sport Court that officially opened last Saturday at the local community center and adjacent park playfield, about two blocks from Linehan’s home, allowing his son to take up a multitude of activities daily if he so chooses.

“He’s very active and we’ve talked about hockey and how much fun it was for me to play as a kid,” Linehan said. “But you need a bunch of kids, and you need equipment for that. And now, boom! Here we are. We had to wait for it, sure. We’ve waited a long time.”

Those attending the opening of the region’s third multisport court erected by the One Roof Foundation (ORF), the Kraken’s philanthropic arm, received a free ball hockey stick courtesy of the team so they could begin playing right away. The foundation also donated a separate batch of sticks to the local community center so they can be loaned out to those wishing to use the court.

As mentioned, it’s been quite a wait for neighborhood residents eager to see a retrofit of the community’s aging and somewhat neglected park area, which has been largely shut down the past decade. But now, after a $17.5 million overhaul and collaboration between the city and local community groups, it now contains a renovated community center and reimagined surrounding park space – including the sport court, as well as a soccer field and a dog park.

The sport court portion of the park’s upgrades includes surrounding boards allowing for ball hockey to be played on the asphalt surface, as well as basketball and futsal – a variant of indoor soccer played outside. And for South Park, which has a lack of green spaces and the highest per capita youth of color of any Seattle neighborhood, the court will open opportunities previously unseen. One Roof Foundation hired muralist Brady Black who worked with youth from the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps last summer to bring this court to life visually. Together they created a guiding motto to create the mural: Inspiring action in the community through environmental justice. You'll see that vision reflected in the artwork: local flowers in bloom, a nod to growth and new beginnings; salmon in the rivers, honoring the fight for clean water and resilience; and a welcome in both English and Lushootseed, an acknowledgment that this community's roots run deep.