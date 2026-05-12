Finals Examined for 2024 Draft Picks

Bernier ‘Attacked’ His Rehab

For Bernier, going deep in the QMJHL playoffs was exactly what the Kraken player development group hoped would unfold when Bernier was traded midseason from his long-time club Baie Comeau. Bernier missed the final part of last season due to injury and didn’t return until December this season. Chicoutimi’s progress to the “Q” final is the perfect scenario for the 2024 third-rounder. Bernier did his part by diving full-force into his injury rehabilitation.

“No one's really surprised because of the type of kid Alex is and his work ethic,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “The injury was a big setback for him, but he turned the page right away and got to work. He attacked his rehab. He did everything he could to come back to the point where he's at right now. Going to a new team really helped him to be in a situation on a good team. He gets to play in an extended playoffs and playing in really important games.”

For Bernier, advancing in the playoffs is paying dividends that fueled all those days of regaining strength and stamina. He’s happy about his energy level and pace.

“My goal after the injury and when I talked with the [Kraken] staff was to consider the beginning of the playoffs as a new Day 1 of sorts,” said Bernier [pronounced “bern-yay”]. “Since the start of the playoffs, I've played big minutes and helped my team win some big hockey games. I feel great. I feel like I used to feel before the injury. With this team, I am playing more of the role I will play in pro hockey, to face a top line every night and be on the PK [penalty kill].”

Murphy has been impressed and validated by Bernier’s playoff performance.

“I was chatting with him the other day just before this round,” said Murphy, who has been with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley during the playoffs to work with Kraken prospects whose seasons have ended and traveled to embed with the Firebirds. “I told Alex I think his game is really built for playoff hockey. He’s a competitor who defends hard. He makes life miserable for [opposing] forwards who are trying to get to the net.

“Alex is great on the penalty kill. He's a leader on that unit. You can see he's out there knowing where he's supposed to be. He’s directing traffic for the other three guys on the ice during the penalty kill. He's in shooting lanes, he’s blocked shots, really playing a big role for that team on the penalty kill. Plus, he provides offense at the right times and jumps up in the play when the time is right. He’s getting pucks to the net in the O-zone. He's playing a well-rounded two-way game on the back end.”

Getting Stronger Off and On Ice

At midseason, Everett star Miettinen connected with Murphy and Kraken head strength and conditioning coach Nate Brookreson to double down on the 19-year-old Finn’s conditioning. By all accounts, Miettinen also “attacked” an elevated conditioning program that is now delivering more third-period oomph and helps during the intensity grind of a long series that the WHL final projects to be.

“I might be a little sore at the start of the games,” said Miettinen, drafted 40th overall in 2024. “But it'll go away. I now have more energy in me when it comes to those times in a game when I was tired before.”

Miettinen has worked extensively with player development consultant Katelyn Parker on all facets of his game throughout the season plus regular check-ins with Europe-based colleague Frans Nielsen and the aforementioned Murphy. As a result, Miettinen has worked on being more physical on faceoffs and attending consistently to the defensive details of his work on ice. Miettinen appreciates the support and considers himself a better and more well-rounded player in his final year of amateur hockey.

“I've grown a lot overall as a player when it comes to skating and puck handling,” said Miettinen. “I’m more confident. I have more poise with the puck and skate with more speed. I’m trusting my feet, which is what KP and Murph are asking me to do, push the pace with my skating.”

Miettinen noted he feels more poised with the puck: “When I get the puck in the middle, I am keeping the puck on my stick more when it’s a good thing to do so. I can make plays and get the puck deep in the offensive zone.”