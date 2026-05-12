Finals Examined for 2024 Draft Picks

Two Junes ago, center Julius Miettinen and D-man Alexis Bernier were drafted in second and third rounds. This spring, both Kraken prospects are in league finals that lead to the Memorial Cup

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By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

Kraken prospects Julius Miettinen and Alexis Bernier could not have been much farther apart when starting the finals of their major juniors leagues that sends series winners to compete for the coveted Memorial Cup. Miettinen and his Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips faced off against Prince Albert (SK) at home this past weekend as Bernier and his Chicoutimi squad were on the road at Moncton, New Brunswick, to start the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Final. The two towns are more than 3,500 miles or some 52 hours of driving apart.

As it turned out, both Everett and Chicoutimi dropped their Friday openers, though Silvertips top-line center Miettinen tallied a goal and assist in a 4-2 loss with a strong first period. Defenseman Bernier and Chicoutimi fell in a close game that was put out of reach with two late-game empty goals.

The two series continued with Miettinen racking up three assists and an empty-net goal to spark the Silvertips in a 6-2 win this past Saturday. The win evened the series ahead of Tuesday night’s road game in Saskatchewan. On Monday, Miettinen was named WHL Player of the Week. All in, Miettinen has notched a dozen goals and another 12 assists for 24 points in 15 postseason games with a head-turning +17 plus-minus stat.

As for Bernier, he scored a goal and commandeered a successful later-third period penalty kill that allowed Chicoutimi to subsequently score a winning goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. The 19-year-old defender has four goals and two assists in 16 playoff games with his own healthy +10 plus-minus stat. Game 3 is back in Quebec Tuesday night. Both the WHL and QMJHL finals are best-of-seven events.

Bernier ‘Attacked’ His Rehab

For Bernier, going deep in the QMJHL playoffs was exactly what the Kraken player development group hoped would unfold when Bernier was traded midseason from his long-time club Baie Comeau. Bernier missed the final part of last season due to injury and didn’t return until December this season. Chicoutimi’s progress to the “Q” final is the perfect scenario for the 2024 third-rounder. Bernier did his part by diving full-force into his injury rehabilitation.

“No one's really surprised because of the type of kid Alex is and his work ethic,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “The injury was a big setback for him, but he turned the page right away and got to work. He attacked his rehab. He did everything he could to come back to the point where he's at right now. Going to a new team really helped him to be in a situation on a good team. He gets to play in an extended playoffs and playing in really important games.”

For Bernier, advancing in the playoffs is paying dividends that fueled all those days of regaining strength and stamina. He’s happy about his energy level and pace.

“My goal after the injury and when I talked with the [Kraken] staff was to consider the beginning of the playoffs as a new Day 1 of sorts,” said Bernier [pronounced “bern-yay”]. “Since the start of the playoffs, I've played big minutes and helped my team win some big hockey games. I feel great. I feel like I used to feel before the injury. With this team, I am playing more of the role I will play in pro hockey, to face a top line every night and be on the PK [penalty kill].”

Murphy has been impressed and validated by Bernier’s playoff performance.

“I was chatting with him the other day just before this round,” said Murphy, who has been with American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley during the playoffs to work with Kraken prospects whose seasons have ended and traveled to embed with the Firebirds. “I told Alex I think his game is really built for playoff hockey. He’s a competitor who defends hard. He makes life miserable for [opposing] forwards who are trying to get to the net.

“Alex is great on the penalty kill. He's a leader on that unit. You can see he's out there knowing where he's supposed to be. He’s directing traffic for the other three guys on the ice during the penalty kill. He's in shooting lanes, he’s blocked shots, really playing a big role for that team on the penalty kill. Plus, he provides offense at the right times and jumps up in the play when the time is right. He’s getting pucks to the net in the O-zone. He's playing a well-rounded two-way game on the back end.”

Getting Stronger Off and On Ice

At midseason, Everett star Miettinen connected with Murphy and Kraken head strength and conditioning coach Nate Brookreson to double down on the 19-year-old Finn’s conditioning. By all accounts, Miettinen also “attacked” an elevated conditioning program that is now delivering more third-period oomph and helps during the intensity grind of a long series that the WHL final projects to be.

“I might be a little sore at the start of the games,” said Miettinen, drafted 40th overall in 2024. “But it'll go away. I now have more energy in me when it comes to those times in a game when I was tired before.”

Miettinen has worked extensively with player development consultant Katelyn Parker on all facets of his game throughout the season plus regular check-ins with Europe-based colleague Frans Nielsen and the aforementioned Murphy. As a result, Miettinen has worked on being more physical on faceoffs and attending consistently to the defensive details of his work on ice. Miettinen appreciates the support and considers himself a better and more well-rounded player in his final year of amateur hockey.

“I've grown a lot overall as a player when it comes to skating and puck handling,” said Miettinen. “I’m more confident. I have more poise with the puck and skate with more speed. I’m trusting my feet, which is what KP and Murph are asking me to do, push the pace with my skating.”

Miettinen noted he feels more poised with the puck: “When I get the puck in the middle, I am keeping the puck on my stick more when it’s a good thing to do so. I can make plays and get the puck deep in the offensive zone.”

Silvertips Ready for Biggest Games of Year

In his third and final season in Everett, Miettinen is just three goals short of tallying 100 over the trio of regular seasons and matching deep postseasons. He is a team leader and fully acclimated to playing in North America. He and more than a dozen returnees from last WHL season are locked in as Games 3, 4 and 5 unfold in Prince Albert Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. If Games 6 and 7 prove necessary, they will be back in Everett Sunday and Monday.

“We’ve been aiming for this moment and these games, building brick by brick, the whole year,” said Miettinen. “We are just looking to get better game by game as a team.”

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