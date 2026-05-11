O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Steven Thompson

"I was very nervous and afraid of the unknown," he told NHL.com in 2021. "What kind of people would I come across? What kind of personalities, attitudes? Being a gay player, I didn't know what to expect."
He said his journey into the sport was encouraging and welcoming, but his initial fears convinced him to establish SPHA as a way for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to participate in and enjoy the sport without worries or judgement.
The organization, through its league and tournaments, has provided a competitive outlet and social network for the community.
"The Seattle Pride Hockey Association to me represents a second family, a chosen family, a pride family, I call it," said Vanessa Vargas, an association member who nominated Thompson for the award. "I truly think that this organization and Steven have absolutely helped save lives, have absolutely changed a lot of people's lives."
Joey Gale, who cofounded SPHA, said the organization would not exist without, "Steven running it, the late nights, the early mornings, the logistics, the management of it all. This program, this organization, is truly because of Steven."
Thompson credits the players, sponsors and partners for making the organization and its events run. The annual tournament is held at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the practice facility of the Seattle Kraken. The team has supported SPHA's events, with Kraken team broadcaster and radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh calling the championship game in 2022.
The NHL and NHLPA Industry Growth Fund donated money to help launch the league, which began at Sno-King Ice Arenas in Kirkland, Washington, with four teams and 70 players.