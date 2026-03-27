Young Kraken Players Getting Tested Under Duress

The difference between being three points back as opposed to six with 11 games to go is huge. And through it all, younger Kraken players have taken on key roles in keeping their team alive.

Some have rightly pointed out that the Kraken being in playoff contention has sometimes come at the expense of ice time for young players. That is indeed the case, not just for the Kraken but all NHL teams that prioritize winning down the stretch. Playoff spots don’t always come around often. So, when opportunity arises you take it by going with your best.

That usually has nothing to do with ages on birth certificates. Your best players are those most likely to deliver when called upon. Chandler Stephenson at age 31 has won two Stanley Cups for different teams, so it’s no surprise to hear coach Lane Lambert describe him as “a man possessed” who “understood the moment” in leading the Kraken throughout Thursday’s important win. Same with Montour, 31, another Cup winner who met the moment with two goals that same game.

When it comes to younger players less experienced in such high-pressure situations, they must show they can also meet the moment.

The Kraken against Florida started four former Top 8 overall draft picks from the past six years in Beniers and Kaapo Kakko at No. 2 overall in 2021 and 2019, respectively, as well as No. 4 Wright from 2022 and No. 8 Berkly Catton from 2024. Catton was even elevated to the top line against the Panthers and Lightning.

One player not partaking in Florida was young wing Jani Nyman, a second-round pick from 2022 who’d been on the ice for four opposing goals in just 8:15 of playing time in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets last Saturday.

Nyman can be a potent player when fully engaged on offense and defense.

But he’s still only 21 and had yet to encounter the high-pressure stakes of an NHL playoff race. He was also only up from the AHL on an emergency basis given the absences of Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann due to injury and Ryan Winterton being on personal leave. Thusly, the Kraken sent Nyman back to Coachella Valley and recalled Oscar Fisker Molgaard, 21, a second rounder from 2023, to see whether he could engage and contribute under duress.

Nobody is gauging a player’s entire future based on a game or two. Nyman will get additional chances down the road. But right now, it is merely about right now. And Molgaard, who’d played for Denmark last month at the Winter Olympics, has had some higher stakes play of late that Nyman has not.

Molgaard started as the third line center Thursday night, pushing Wright to the wing in hopes of generating creativity out of both. It was Molgaard making a solid neutral zone play along the wall that gave the Kraken possession ahead of a Freddy Gaudreau rush and Montour goal that opened the scoring. And much later, it would be Wright making a key overtime play to keep the puck in the offensive zone and set up Montour for the winning goal.