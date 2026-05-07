Reading For Pizza And The Kraken

Fourth grader Rohan Agarwal admits his classroom had some help in getting competitive about reading books.

It didn’t hurt that his favorite local hockey team was running the statewide Kraken Book Club Challenge that spurred Agarwal’s class at Hazel Wolf K-8 ESTEM School to spend the entire month of March logging their reading minutes to try for a promised pizza party prize. By the time it was done, their winning total worked out to 67 hours reading per student over the monthlong span, which was enough to best the entries of 83 other schools in 35 different communities.

“When we heard there was a sports team involved and it’s a home Seattle sports team, we wanted to support it,” Agarwal, 9, said this week, moments after his class was informed it had won the contest and a $750 pizza party budget courtesy of the team, along with selected Kraken classroom décor and student giveaways . “It’s our team and we always root for them win or lose. It’s always fun to see them play. So, when we saw it was the Kraken running it, we tried to push our limits.”

And push those limits they did, racking up more than 100,000 total hours of reading.

“Our class had some really fast readers and so we could read tons of books that added up to more and more minutes of reading,” Agarwal said. “And once we added up the scores, it would be huge every week. It was crazy because it would always be over 1,000. It was just awesome to see how we read.”