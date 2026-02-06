Kraken Have Proven They Are ‘Good’ Team

To hear Kraken head coach Lane Lambert tell it, his players believed since training camp they were capable of a playoff run.

He specifically said, when asked after Wednesday night’s win in Los Angeles whether players were buying into something beyond the regular season awaiting if they keep playing this well: “I think they’ve felt that way right from day one to be honest with you. They felt, to a man, that we’ve got a pretty good hockey team.”

Yes, that’s a pro sports cliché – right up there with, “Nobody believed we could do it!” – that makes your eyes roll to the tippy top of your forehead and out the base of your skull. But before anyone loses eyeballs or faith in Lambert’s quotability, know that he quickly qualified his opinion about such player beliefs.

“Thinking that and doing it are two different things,” he said.

Lambert knows the sports landscape is littered with teams that tout ability in training camp before crashing and burning.

Pro sports are funny that way. The skill level is so elite that the difference between teams stacked with top “talent” and those at bottom rungs of any pro league is often barely distinguishable.

It’s one reason so many teams sit within a few points of one another vying for NHL playoff spots. Also, why teams such as the Kraken can lose 10 of 11 games in a period stretching deep into December and still be in a playoff position a few weeks later. After all, they aren’t the only ones doing it. The Anaheim Ducks said, “Hold my beer,” and dropped 13 of 15 games well into January but now are neck-and-neck – or bill-and-tentacles – with the Kraken at 63 points apiece.

That’s pro sports for you, especially in the NHL salary cap era. Parity exists. Sure, all those single points teams gain from overtime and shootout losses keep standings tight. But that’s also because parity has the games themselves going down to the wire every night and forcing overtimes and shootouts.

No wonder so many teams believe they have what it takes to be a playoff squad, even when they don’t get there. They truthfully are good enough if things bounce their way. When the skill level is this close, it’s easy to believe a break here, or unexpected player emergence there can be the difference.

Or, maybe, that difference is a system finally coming together.