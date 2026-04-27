‘Plethora’ of Prospects Lead Firebirds

Melanson, who played 36 NHL games this season yet led the Kraken in hits with 188, scored the third of Sunday night’s four middle-period scores to stake his own claim to a game-winning goal in what turned out to be a 6-2 victory to clinch the series. Forwards and fellow 2022 second-round draft choices Jagger Firkus and Jani Nyman both scored in those 20 minutes, along with 22-year-old J.R. Avon, a speedy winger who was acquired in a trade early in the AHL season. Defenseman Ty Nelson, the third-round pick in the 2022 draft class, earned two primary assists in the win and has played as a top-pair defenseman much of the year.

Kraken GM ‘Forwards’ Thinking

“What I like about our group of young forwards coming up is just how diverse they are,” said Botterill before the Bakersfield series, which he called a “very difficult matchup.” “You saw that this year, Jacob Melanson brought energy, bringing a physicality to the [Kraken] mix, which I think our team really needs. We saw growth in Ryan Winterton this year. The young man dealt with a lot [losing his brother to cancer]. Every time he was in the lineup, he made a big impact. When he wasn't, we were missing his speed. To me, Ryan is showing strong growth and using that speed to become a consistent NHLer. It’s exciting to see his development in the next couple of years.”

Botterill was just getting started on the prospect pool upfront.

“Another player I'll bring up is Oscar Fisker Molgaard. For his first year, the kid [age 20] coming over from Europe, the fact that he got to play in the Olympics for Denmark, his versatility [with Coachella Valley], his two-way play, I think he's an NHL player. Very similar to Berkly [Catton], they are players who have a high-end hockey sense. They learn. They will take the offseason to really figure out their different experiences and take a big step in year two. We'll be expecting more from both of them.”

The aforementioned Firkus scored a pivotal goal in each first-round game, after missing nine games late in a second AHL season, in which he notched 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 63 games and was named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Game.

“I was disappointed we couldn't call up [Firkus] at the end of the year,” said Botterill, referring to the timing of the injury. “He took a big step in Coachella Valley this season.”

Filling Up the Stats Columns

Kraken prospects dominated the CVF scoresheet over the two weekend games with Fisker Molgaard (three goals, two assists), Melanson (1G, 3A), Nyman (2G, 2A) and center Logan Morrison (1G, 2A) coming through in the clutch to build on a season in which he led the Firebirds with 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points in 69 games as a 23-year-old “veteran’ of sorts on a team that started the season as the AHL’s youngest team as measured by average age.

Botterill, who has supervised Kraken player development from the start of the franchise, is impressed by the work of front office executive Troy Bodie, along with head coach Derek Laxdal and his coaching staff.

“You look at all the numbers, how young our team is there, especially our defense [four AHL rookies to start the season with the likes of Nelson, 22, and 2021 fourth-rounder Ville Ottavainen, 23, as so-called veterans],” said Botterill. “The fact they were able to survive at the start of the season and then really thrive in the second half ... we're ecstatic with the job they've done down there in all positions.”

Laxdal Praises Crowd, Squad

For Laxdal’s part, he made the bold choice to stick with Nikke Kokko (yet another 2022 second-rounder) in goal. The Finnish goaltender struggled a bit in the first two games of the series after earning his first NHL win during an impressive three games with the Kraken late in the season. Kokko was sharp Sunday, stopping 15 shots in the first period alone on the way to 31 saves. Bakersfield out-chanced CVR, 11-1, in the opening 20 minutes.

“What do you say about Nikke Kokko?" said Laxdal, who clapped his hands above his head as a tribute to a raucous Firebirds crowd as he left the Game 3 handshake line at Acrisure Arena. "He was outstanding.”

Kokko’s teammates then rewarded the high-energy, frequently smiling goaltender with a four-goal onslaught in the next 20 minutes.

"It was probably one of the best periods I've seen our team play all year," Laxdal said.

Melanson, named First Star of the Game Sunday, thanked Firebirds fans for their supportive noise (“I love hearing it after hits”), is a long-time CVF believer and clear leader on the team, along with veterans John Hayden and Gustav Olafsson.

“Even after the loss in Bakersfield, I had a ton of belief in this group," said Melanson in post-game remarks. "I knew we were going to bounce back the right way. The way the culture is here, it was built from Day 1, and it's unbelievable.”