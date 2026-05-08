NHL Hockey More Than A Typical Sport For Many Fans

The history of it all initially seems the obvious explanation, given teams such as the Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks have been around 100 years or more.

With that, the game’s tradition easily gets woven within the fabric of communities. In Montreal, given the French language culture and its minority status within North America, the pride of a team representing the community takes on an even more personal, somewhat religious identity.

My first NHL game attended as a fan was at age 9 at the Montreal Forum. The Hockey Reference website shows it was on Feb. 20, 1978, as Montreal beat the same Buffalo team it’s now playing in the second round of the playoffs by a 4-2 score.

Montreal lost only 10 games that season in winning their third of four straight championships. Future NHL coach Jacques Lemaire scored twice that night and was one of nine future Hall of Famers in the Canadiens lineup. The Sabres were pretty good as well, entering at 33-11-13 with a lineup that included two thirds of the fabled “French Connection” trio with Gilbert Perreault and Rene Robert – Rick Martin being out that night.

Not bad for a kid’s first game. What I remembered most, besides the Forum’s shiny seats, was how different the game looked live, being able to watch the entire play unfold and hear the crisp sounds of passes hitting sticks or shots deflecting off the boards.

I was also somewhat shocked at the sounds of visiting fans far behind me, a loud contingent of Sabres fans in the upper deck shouting, “Lets! Go! Buff-a-lo!” Which is, incidentally, the exact same thing I heard them chanting on TV this week when beating Montreal at home in Game 1.

Like I said, NHL fan bases have histories. And their behaviors don’t change much from generation to generation.

Our behaviors growing up were largely modeled on whatever the Canadiens were doing.

In high school and college in the 1980s, you never went out to bars or restaurants before 11 p.m. on a Saturday night because the lone, weekly televised 8 p.m. game on CBC was still ongoing. As an adult in the 1990s, you didn’t book vacation in May because that’s when the Canadiens might be playing for the title.

Everything in life seemed to revolve around the NHL.

My mother’s friend and my longtime bank teller and later branch manager from age 10 onward, Bonnie, was the daughter of former Canadiens forward Ken Mosdell, who played for their five-Cup dynasty of the late 1950s. The mother of longtime Bruins and Rangers defenseman, Carol Vadnais, worked the reservations stand for years at our favorite Chinese restaurant. Our home in Laval was a few blocks from where local junior hockey star and New York Islanders Hall of Famer Mike Bossy lived. We even shared the same orthodontist. The first junior game I attended with standing room tickets at ice level, Mario Lemieux scored six goals and added five assists in a 16-4 win for our Laval Voisins.

My mother took me to a preseason game where some third stringer named Patrick Roy was suiting up in goal for the Canadiens fresh out of junior hockey before he’d ever played even an AHL contest. My father took me to a game against the Winnipeg Jets where Guy Lafleur notched his 1,000th career point, then saluted the crowd from the bench during a standing ovation and had a photographer snap an iconic photo of him with a 15-year-old Mario Lemieux applauding right behind him as a fan in the stands.

A few years later, my buddies and I paid our way into standing room for Game 7 of a second-round playoff series where I watched future Kraken coach Lane Lambert skating around as a member of the Quebec Nordiques. Lambert is still upset about the officiating in that series won by Montreal, and I can’t say I blame him.