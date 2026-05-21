Firebirds Fall, But Season Soars

There is no downgrading the Coachella Valley Firebirds season because they couldn’t win Wednesday night in Colorado. This is a season to remember and respect as Kraken fans consider the prospects who anchored yet another strong American Hockey League postseason. The AHL Colorado Eagles clinched the third-round series three games to one with a closely-contested 3-2 win to end the Firebirds’ year.
The 2025-26 Firebirds roster was the youngest by average age across the 32 AHL teams, including four rookie defensemen featuring 2022 fourth rounder Tyson Jugnauth making the AHL All-Rookie Team. Case in point: The Firebirds dressed 13 players under the age of 23 during the playoffs. Colorado, the NHL Avalanche affiliate based in Loveland outside Denver, has played just two.
The Firebirds, led by stellar head coach Derek Laxdal and his meticulous staff, posted a 41-25-6 regular season record in the rugged and deep Pacific Division. The young squad won two playoff series, one in which CVF knocked out Pacific Division regular season champ Ontario (CA) by winning two elimination games to close out the best-of-five series. In fact, the Firebirds won two straight elimination games in the opening round against veteran-laden division rival Bakersfield to win that best-of-three set.
The Firebirds similarly pushed Colorado, controlling Wednesday’s game early before a fluke Colorado goal deflected by a CVF stick put the home team on the board. Colorado knotted the game two minutes later on a power play goal, the Eagles’ first of the series after nine straight successful Coachella Valley penalty kills.
“It was a game we actually probably could have won,” said Laxdal, back in the southern California desert Thursday midday after the team flew back in the morning. “They got a really lucky bounce on their first goal. We're up 2-0, and we were kind of carrying the game. They got the power play goal and then they got one right after. From there, the game was a pretty even game. Our guys hung in there with a pretty good team.”