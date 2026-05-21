Firebirds Fall, But Season Soars

Firkus Opens Scoring, Nearly Ties It Late

Laxdal said “just a break or two” could have helped his squad win a fifth elimination game in five attempts. One of the just-missed breaks: winger Jagger Firkus’ shot from the high slot clanged off the crossbar with about five minutes left in the third period.

Kraken 2022 second rounder Firkus (No. 35 overall) scored the opening goal of Wednesday’s game, continuing a strong playoff performance and stellar second pro season. He notched four goals and five assists for nine points in 12 games, tied for third overall in the AHL for postseason scoring. Among those competitors was teammate and frequent linemate Nyman (3G, 6A), who was commended by Laxdal for playing with fire and high competitiveness that inspired teammates.

Firkus’ second regular season was a significant upgrade on an impressive rookie season in 2024-25 when he tallied 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points in 69 games. This season upped his totals to 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 63 games. Kraken general manager Jason Botterill was publicly clear that Firkus would have been called up to play his first NHL games late season if the tough, skilled forward wasn’t recovering from injury before returning for the AHL playoffs.

“We saw good growth from Firkus,” said Laxdal. “He had a great season for us, in the top 20 scoring during the regular season. There was a stretch in January when he and Mo [center Logan Morrison] elevated to be among the top five in league scoring. Once you do that, in the second half you're going to gain more attention. Firkus and Mo saw the best defensemen down the stretch [of the regular season]. That’s another positive, learning how to play through tough matchups and facing the best defensive pairings in the playoffs .... We're talking about defensemen that are 6-5, 230 pounds they're learning how to play against. I thought as the series went along against Colorado, Firkus really adjusted to it so well.”

Maintaining Momentum and Fueling the Kraken

All this CVF success came while withstanding the call-ups of cornerstone forwards Jacob Melanson (36 NHL games), Jani Nyman (28 games) and Oscar Fisker Molgaard (13 games, a dozen down the AHL regular season stretch run plus the Danish 2023 second rounder left for Team Denmark in February). All three youngsters (the oldest, Melanson, just turned 23) figure to be in the mix to make the Kraken coming out of training camp next fall.

Fisker Molgaard led all AHL scorers in the first three rounds with seven goals and four assists for 11 points in a dozen games. Teammate J.R. Avon, an early season trade acquisition, matched the seven goals to co-lead the AHL in goals to date.

With Jugnauth being a rookie sensation and the success at both the AHL and NHL levels by an impressive group of forward prospects, 2022 second rounder and top-pair defenseman Ty Nelson could be overlooked. Not in the minds of Laxdal and Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development.