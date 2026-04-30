Future Teammates Face Off in WHL

Miettinen played a pivotal role on Everett’s top line, totaling two goals and four assists over four games, highlighted by three assists in a 5-4 double-overtime win in Game 2 at home. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound centerman earned the primary assist on the OT game-winner. Evers, 6-foot-4, 192 pounds, scored a goal in the series opener and notched a primary assist in a Game 3 comeback that fell short.

Both players acquitted themselves quite well in the series, including at the faceoff dot, per the view of Seattle’s player development staff. For reference, Evers started the just-finished series with a 50 percent faceoff win percentage in Games 1 and 2, then notched 57.4 percent in the final two games of the series. After a sub-par night in Game 1, Miettinen averaged 57.6 over the next three games.

Winning Faceoffs Ups Playing Time

“One of the conversations we have with center prospects is winning faceoffs equals more ice time,” said Nielsen, known as a top faceoff man over nearly 1,000 NHL games played. “Lane [Lambert] or Lax [Coachella Valley head coach] won’t put you on the ice for defensive faceoffs and maybe not in the O-zone sometimes. The coach will jump the line for the next center. Young centers winning faceoffs is a trust area they want to gain.”

Parker, who refers to colleague Nielsen as a “faceoff genius” took plenty of draws in her playing career as a forward at NCAA Division I Colgate. She said reading opponents is part of improving at the dot along with knowing how to tie up opponents when it makes sense. Both Miettinen and Evers project as bigger centers with potential to use their size and strength to win 50/50 battles, while smaller centers tend to need to develop additional moves to win the puck.

Expert hockey observers point out that faceoff wins and losses are frequently more about which side’s teammates secure the puck when the centers tie up. Related to that team focus is that a centerman needs to be communicating where he or she will be looking to send the puck.

“You don’t want to lose a faceoff clean,” said Parker. “If it’s a tie-up, your forwards and ‘D’ can help out. The center is the captain of the ice surface before the puck drops, getting everyone lined up.”

Parker and Nielsen work with prospects all season long on faceoffs, using video to show how the player is faring, plus studying the faceoff tendencies of opponents. The meetings extend to other areas of improvement, such as playing with high pace, tracking back into the defensive zone, and the opportunities to be more physical.

Evaluating the Two Center Prospects

“Ryden opened a lot of eyes with his play this year in what he brings on a nightly basis,” said Murphy. “He’s a big-body center with a very good hockey IQ. He understands the game. He’s competitive and has really good pro details already in his game. There was a lot of [free-agent] interest in him. We're happy to bring him on board and look forward to working with him.”

Nielsen feels that with Evers, American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley coach Derek Laxdal and his staff “will trust his game right away.”