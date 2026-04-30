Future Teammates Face Off in WHL

When the Western Hockey League Everett Silvertips and first-year WHL franchise Penticton advanced to the league’s Western Conference Final, Kraken player development consultants Frans Nielsen and Katelyn Parker had to revise their use of pre-game/pre-series scouting reports on faceoff opponents for Seattle prospects Julius Miettinen and Ryden Evers. That’s because both players are the top centers for their teams, translating to being leaned on by their respective coaches to take the key draws in both the defensive and offensive zones. And those battles figured to be most often against each other.
“We just said, ‘Hey, we're going to let you two battle that one out,’” said Parker, who expanded her duties to include coaching on-ice drills with injured Kraken players this season. “Both Julius and Ryden chuckled about that. Their teams did play each other late in the regular season. I think they got a little bit of a good preview. They faced each other 18-plus times that game, so they were somewhat familiar with each other.”
Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development, laughed gently about the situation created by the Kraken signing the undrafted Evers to an NHL entry-level contract in late February. Miettinen, a 2024 second-round draft choice, has been working with the player development staff on faceoffs since arriving in Everett from Finland for the 2023-24 season. Murphy praised the work ethic of both big-bodied, two-way centers.
“Ryden has made the time each playoff series to go through his toughest matchups in the faceoff circle,” said Murphy. “Julius calls [Nielsen and/or Parker] before each series to review his recent faceoff performances.”
As it turned out, Miettinen and his Everett teammates swept the series to win the Western Conference title for the third time since joining the WHL in the 2003-04 season and the first since 2018. The Silvertips now await the Eastern Conference winner between Prince Albert (SK) and Medicine Hat (AB). That best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. The WHL final will start May 8 in Everett.