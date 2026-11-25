For more than two decades, Canada Life Centre has been Manitoba’s leading stage for premier sports and the biggest names in entertainment. Venue and team history will come to life through insider stories and a closer look at the details and features that make the home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose unique.

Highlights of the tour may include the recently renovated Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose dressing rooms, the player benches, press box, Matt Frost Media Centre, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Premium Suite Concourse, PlayNow Lounge, and more. Access varies by tour based on venue activity, and guests are encouraged to visit canadalifecentre.ca/tours for complete info.

“We’re excited to open the doors and give people a look behind the scenes of a bustling sports and entertainment venue, including our newly renovated home team complex, which is one of the most state-of-the-art hockey ops spaces in the NHL,” said Kyle Phillips, Sr. Director of Guest Experience with True North Sports + Entertainment. “Whether during or outside of hockey season, fans and visitors from near and far can experience something uniquely Winnipeg on these tours and see what makes Canada Life Centre such an important part of our downtown story.”

Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Season Ticket Members can purchase tickets now for November and early December tours on Ticketmaster, with tickets for the general public on sale Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 plus the $5 Ticketmaster order fee with discounts available for Jets and Moose Season Ticket Members and groups of 10 or more. The tour schedule is built around Canada Life Centre’s event calendar, and schedules will be released monthly. For schedules, FAQs and to book, visit canadalifecentre.ca/tours.