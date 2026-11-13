Roman's story

Your Support of Cancer Research Gives Kids Like Roman More Tomorrows

Photo 2026-10-23, 9 23 55 AM
By CancerCare Manitoba Foundation

At 10 years old, Roman is happiest playing hockey, skateboarding or getting lost in a video game. He’s funny, mischievous and full of energy. It’s hard to believe that not long ago, he was facing one of the biggest challenges of his young life: cancer.

In the summer of 2025, while playing baseball, Roman started complaining about a sore arm. His mom also noticed a lump in his armpit. Initial tests and scans didn't raise any concerns, and the swelling eventually went down. But by October, the pain had returned and the swelling was much worse.

After visiting the hospital, his family received devastating news. Roman was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. A growth the size of a mango had developed in his chest and armpit, growing so quickly that it was restricting blood flow to his arm and causing pain and numbness. He began chemotherapy within days. 

For the next several months, treatment meant spending one week each month in hospital, receiving seven consecutive days of chemotherapy. Roman's mom stayed by his side, while his dad balanced work and caring for Roman's eight-year-old sister.

The days were long and the nights were difficult. Roman often didn't want to leave his hospital bed, sometimes staying there for all seven days of treatment. Video games and snacks helped pass the time, but so did the friendships he made along the way.

In April, after his final treatment and tests, Roman rang the bell to celebrate the end of treatment. He spent the summer recovering, camping, skateboarding and gradually getting back to the activities he loves.

Today, he's back at school in Grade 5, playing hockey and enjoying being a kid. For his family, seeing Roman healthy, happy and back to himself is something they never take for granted. They're grateful for the specialized cancer care and treatments that helped him get here — and for the research that continues to give children like Roman more tomorrows.

Roman-hockey

Supporting the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Fights Cancer campaign helps advance pediatric cancer research and clinical trials so that kids like Roman have access to the best treatments possible to beat their cancer. Fans can show their support during November by purchasing mystery autographed pucks and sticks at home games, buying raffle tickets in-game and online and getting 50/50 tickets on November 30 at winnipegjets5050.ca when half the proceeds go to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. Fans can also bid on limited-edition team-issued autographed HFC jerseys at auctions.nhl.com/winnipegjets beginning Thursday, Dec. 3. Visit winnipegjets.com/HFC for more info and get tickets for the Jets HFC game at winnipegjets.com/tickets.

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