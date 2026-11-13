Roman's story

At 10 years old, Roman is happiest playing hockey, skateboarding or getting lost in a video game. He’s funny, mischievous and full of energy. It’s hard to believe that not long ago, he was facing one of the biggest challenges of his young life: cancer.

In the summer of 2025, while playing baseball, Roman started complaining about a sore arm. His mom also noticed a lump in his armpit. Initial tests and scans didn't raise any concerns, and the swelling eventually went down. But by October, the pain had returned and the swelling was much worse.

After visiting the hospital, his family received devastating news. Roman was diagnosed with lymphoma, a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system. A growth the size of a mango had developed in his chest and armpit, growing so quickly that it was restricting blood flow to his arm and causing pain and numbness. He began chemotherapy within days.

For the next several months, treatment meant spending one week each month in hospital, receiving seven consecutive days of chemotherapy. Roman's mom stayed by his side, while his dad balanced work and caring for Roman's eight-year-old sister.

The days were long and the nights were difficult. Roman often didn't want to leave his hospital bed, sometimes staying there for all seven days of treatment. Video games and snacks helped pass the time, but so did the friendships he made along the way.

In April, after his final treatment and tests, Roman rang the bell to celebrate the end of treatment. He spent the summer recovering, camping, skateboarding and gradually getting back to the activities he loves.

Today, he's back at school in Grade 5, playing hockey and enjoying being a kid. For his family, seeing Roman healthy, happy and back to himself is something they never take for granted. They're grateful for the specialized cancer care and treatments that helped him get here — and for the research that continues to give children like Roman more tomorrows.