Three things - Lowry line takes over in third

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets closed out their four game homestand with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets joined the Rangers as the second team with 24 goals through their first five games of the season. Winnipeg remains the only unbeaten team in the NHL at 5-0. The Jets got goals from Vladislav Namestnikov, Adam Lowry, Mason Appleton, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter. Eric Comrie stopped 38 shots in his Jets season debut. Winnipeg will now head out on a three-game road trip that starts Tuesday in St. Louis.

BIG DAY FOR LITTLE

Before this afternoon’s game against the Penguins, the Jets had a special ceremony for Bryan Little who signed a one-day contract so that he can retire as a Jet. He ranks in the top five in franchise history in games played (2nd: 843), goals (5th: 217), assists (3rd: 304), and points (4th: 521). Little also holds the distinction as the first member of Jets 2.0 to score a hat trick. Little joined the team when they came out on the ice before the opening faceoff in a nice gesture from the organization.

“He was happy, his family was super happy. Anytime you can honour someone the way we did it I thought was top notch,” said Mason Appleton.

“Litts doesn’t know everyone in this room, but we did our best to make him feel like he was at home. We can’t say enough about who he was as a person, he was a great pro here for a long time.”

EHLERS WAKES UP JETS

The Jets got off to a slow start in the second period allowing back-to-back goals to Kevin Hayes (1:30) and Lars Eller (5:21) to fall behind 2-0. But during a delayed penalty, Nikolaj Ehlers spotted Kyle Connor in the slot and Connor’s fourth of the season woke up the Jets. Just over five and half minutes later, Mark Scheifele would score off a Colin Miller rebound to tie it at two. Ehlers would go back to work stealing the puck from Lars Eller and spotting Vladislav Namestnikov who gave the Jets the lead for the first time at 3-2 heading into the final period.