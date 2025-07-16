2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced 

2425JETS007_04_ScheduleRelease_1920x1080_v2
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released its 82-game schedule today for the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

The Jets open their season at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, Oct. 9 when they host their 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round opponent, the Dallas Stars. The Jets follow up against another Western Conference foe when they face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, Oct. 11. Winnipeg then heads out on the road to meet the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday, Oct. 13. The Jets play the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers twice in January: first at Canada Life Centre on Jan. 22 then in Sunrise, Fla. on Jan. 31.

PRINTABLE SCHEDULE

The longest homestand of the season is an eight-game set at Canada Life Centre from March 3-17. Winnipeg’s 20-day break for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games runs from Feb. 5-24. The Jets’ longest stretch on the road in 2025-26 is a six-game trip from Nov. 4-15 where they will visit six different Pacific Division opponents.

Winnipeg faces Canadian teams on 15 occasions – seven games at Canada Life Centre and eight times on the road. Their first home game against a Canadian opponent falls on Friday, Oct. 24 when they play the Calgary Flames. The Jets host the Edmonton Oilers twice (Dec. 29 and Jan. 8), while the Ottawa Senators (Dec. 15), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 17), Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 4), and Vancouver Canucks (Mar. 7) will all travel to Winnipeg once.

The Jets play their Central Division rivals 26 times this season – four games against Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, and St. Louis; and three games apiece against Nashville and Utah. Winnipeg clash with each Pacific Division team three times, while hosting and visiting all 16 teams in the Eastern Conference once throughout the 2025-26 season.

January and March are the team’s busiest months, with the Jets playing 16 games in total each month. Winnipeg has nine back-to-backs this season: four are consecutive games as the visiting team, two feature a game at Canada Life Centre and a game on the road, and three will be a pair of games in Winnipeg. Saturdays are the busiest day for Winnipeg with the team playing 18 times.

Television broadcast schedules will be released shortly, most Jets games will be available on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app with the rest broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet and Amazon Prime. Once again this season, all 82 games are being broadcast on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and will also be simulcast on Power 97.

Single Game Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 7.

VIEW THE ENTIRE SCHEDULE HERE

News Feed

Jets sign defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign Barron to a two-year contract extension

Toews honoured to play for hometown team

Jets sign forward Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract

Julien ready for pro career after winning Memorial Cup

Jets sign five players to one-year, two-way contracts

Jets add depth on opening of Free Agency

Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

Boumedienne ready for next step in development

Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft chat with Chris Peters

Cheveldayoff, Jets prepared for decentralized Draft

Jets announce 2025 pre-season schedule