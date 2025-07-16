2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced 

The longest homestand of the season is an eight-game set at Canada Life Centre from March 3-17. Winnipeg’s 20-day break for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games runs from Feb. 5-24. The Jets’ longest stretch on the road in 2025-26 is a six-game trip from Nov. 4-15 where they will visit six different Pacific Division opponents.

Winnipeg faces Canadian teams on 15 occasions – seven games at Canada Life Centre and eight times on the road. Their first home game against a Canadian opponent falls on Friday, Oct. 24 when they play the Calgary Flames. The Jets host the Edmonton Oilers twice (Dec. 29 and Jan. 8), while the Ottawa Senators (Dec. 15), Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 17), Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 4), and Vancouver Canucks (Mar. 7) will all travel to Winnipeg once.

The Jets play their Central Division rivals 26 times this season – four games against Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota, and St. Louis; and three games apiece against Nashville and Utah. Winnipeg clash with each Pacific Division team three times, while hosting and visiting all 16 teams in the Eastern Conference once throughout the 2025-26 season.

January and March are the team’s busiest months, with the Jets playing 16 games in total each month. Winnipeg has nine back-to-backs this season: four are consecutive games as the visiting team, two feature a game at Canada Life Centre and a game on the road, and three will be a pair of games in Winnipeg. Saturdays are the busiest day for Winnipeg with the team playing 18 times.

Television broadcast schedules will be released shortly, most Jets games will be available on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN app with the rest broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Sportsnet and Amazon Prime. Once again this season, all 82 games are being broadcast on Global News Radio 680 CJOB (CJOB AM) and will also be simulcast on Power 97.

Single Game Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 7.

VIEW THE ENTIRE SCHEDULE HERE