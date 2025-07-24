Barron ready for more opportunity at centre

Barron posted eight goals, seven assists, tied a career high with 122 hits last season and also spent a little more time at centre. With Adam Lowry starting the upcoming campaign on the sidelines following hip surgery, perhaps Barron will get an opportunity to play some more up the middle.

“Yeah, I've talked to Arnie and the other coaches about that a little bit as summer goes. So, I think it’s a fluid situation. I did enjoy kind of playing in that spot, and they know that,” said Barron.

“So yeah, there's always moving pieces. Obviously, Lows is going to miss a little bit of time, it sounds like. But there's always guys coming in and out and then things changing. So, for me, that's kind of something I've tried to have in my tool bag as much as possible is that flexibility and being able to play any position.”

The opportunity to play more at centre and the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup has Barron already thinking about the 2025-26 season despite the fact that it’s still almost two months from the start of training camp in Winnipeg.

“I think for me, it's continuing to be someone who can be relied on defensively and trying to take that next step and continue to produce and take that to another level offensively,” said Barron.

“So, that's always a focus in the summer. And then obviously we talked a little bit about playing at centre, but that's going to be something that I continue to work on and hopefully take the next step.”

As for next year’s roster, goaltending and the blueline remain the same but it’s up front where there will be a lot of change. Especially with the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton who will be playing elsewhere so there will be a different look especially with the second through fourth lines.

“I consider them to be long tenured Jets, obviously Nikky was there for his whole career, and Appy, I know he had that little stint in Seattle, they've both been there ever since I was there,” said Barron.

“And obviously great players, and will go on to have success elsewhere, I'm sure. But first and foremost, really great people and important parts of our locker room. So, I just talked about kind of picking up a little bit extra work, or ice time or whatever it is, but I think that'll be something that's going to be a tall task for guys to fill their shoes. But it's a challenge we're looking forward to, so we'll definitely miss them. But that’s the nature of the business.”

Tanner Pearson, Cole Koepke and Gustav Nyquist are a few of the new faces that will be up front for the Jets and throw in a three-time Stanley Cup winner in local product Jonathan Toews, the Jets will continue to have a ton of depth at forward which was key to their success last season. Barron said the addition of Toews has been a common conversation with family and friends on the east coast.

“That's usually the first kind of point people bring up when they're talking about the season, how cool it's gonna be to get to play with a guy like that and then learn from him. Take away all the skills on the ice, but also the things he does in the locker room, away from the rink,” said Baroon.

“Obviously, I've seen it from afar but really excited to have the opportunity to see it up close as well. And I'm sure he's going to be real instrumental part of our team, very quickly.”