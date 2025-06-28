WINNIPEG, June 28, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the selections of forward Owen Martin (third round – 92nd overall), forward Viktor Klingsell (fifth round – 156th overall), defenceman Edison Engle (sixth round – 188th overall) and forward Jacob Cloutier (seventh round – 220th overall) on the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft
Boumedienne, Martin, Klingsell, Engle and Cloutier are expected to be at development camp next week
Owen Martin
Forward
Born May 11, 2007 -- Oakbank, Man.
Height 6.00 -- Weight 185 -- Shoots R
Martin, 18, scored 34 points (13G, 21A) in 39 games with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL during the 2024-25 season, a 10-point improvement from his 54-game mark in 2023-24. The Oakbank, Man. product contributed a further 12 points (6G, 6A) in 20 postseason games to help Spokane reach the WHL Final. Martin has appeared in 94 career WHL games with Spokane, recording 58 points (27G, 31A). Martin played his minor hockey with the Eastman Selects and Rink Hockey Academy in Manitoba.
Jets Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Hillier on Martin: "He’s an intriguing player for us. He has pretty good size. Really good skater, has some skill, but has a good, smart two-way game. Coached by Brad Lauer in Spokane, so he has good development there. He had a really strong playoff this season. We expect those offensive numbers to even pop more next year. A really solid two-way guy"
Viktor Klingsell
Forward
Born Feb. 10, 2007 -- Järfälla, Sweden
Height 5.10 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L
Klingsell, 18, tallied 39 points (17G, 22A) in 43 games with Skellefteå AIK in the J20 Nationell ranks, and skated in three games with Skellefteå in the SHL during the 2024-25 season. He also recorded 11 points (7G, 4A) in nine playoff games as Skelleftå took the J20 silver medal. Internationally, the Järfälla, Sweden native accumulated 42 points (17G, 25A) in 29 games at the U18 level. That mark included eight points (2G, 7A) in seven games while winning a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship in the spring. Klingsell also led the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with 12 points (4G, 8A) as Sweden captured bronze, and added a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior-A Hockey Challenge.
Hillier on Klingsell: "He’s a well-known player. He’s not the biggest guy in the world at 5’10”. We met him at the Combine and he has a real solid frame on him. He’s a thick and solid 5’10”. He can really skate, he has really good speed. He played in all the international tournaments this year with the under-18 team. He plays in a really good program at Skelleftea. He has good offensive upside, he has some grit to his game, he’s a dog on a bone on pucks. He’s a nice player."
Edison Engle
Defence
Born Feb. 15, 2007 -- Arlington Heights, Ill
Height 6.02 -- Weight 174 -- Shoots L
Engle, 18, split time between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL last season, totalling 17 points (2G, 15A) in 54 games. The defenceman added four assists in seven postseason games with Dubuque. The Arlington Heights, Ill. export accumulated 29 points (3G, 26A) in 87 career USHL outings. Engle recently committed to the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs for the upcoming season, and has a commitment to Ohio State University set to begin in 2026-27.
Hillier on Engle: "Played in Dubuque. He’ll go to Brantford next year and then on to Ohio State at some point. Using our analytics a little bit, too, he’s one of the best skaters that we thought was in the draft. So it’s a good opportunity for us to take him late. We think there’s more offensive ability to come from him in the future. But we’re really, sort of like Boumedienne, he really gets back to pucks quickly, separates from the forecheck and moves the puck quick. We think if he can add a little to his offensive game in the future, we’ve got a pretty good value pick there.”
Jacob Cloutier
Forward
Born March 22, 2007 -- Ottawa, Ont.
Height 5.10 -- Weight 171 -- Shoots R
Cloutier, 18, suited up in 67 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL this past season, scoring 47 points (23G, 24A) and posting a plus-15 rating. The Ottawa, Ont. native was named to the OHL’s Second All-Rookie Team.Cloutier spent the bulk of the 2023-24 campaign in the GOJHL, notching 31 points (11G, 20A) with the Chatham Maroons, while also mixing in a goal in four games with Saginaw.
Hillier on Cloutier: “Similar to Klingsell, there’s lots of speed to his game, lots of quickness and lots of skill. And he competes. He’s 5-foot-10, but he plays bigger than his size. We like that pick there too.”
