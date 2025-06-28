Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Viktor Klingsell

Forward

Born Feb. 10, 2007 -- Järfälla, Sweden

Height 5.10 -- Weight 187 -- Shoots L

Klingsell, 18, tallied 39 points (17G, 22A) in 43 games with Skellefteå AIK in the J20 Nationell ranks, and skated in three games with Skellefteå in the SHL during the 2024-25 season. He also recorded 11 points (7G, 4A) in nine playoff games as Skelleftå took the J20 silver medal. Internationally, the Järfälla, Sweden native accumulated 42 points (17G, 25A) in 29 games at the U18 level. That mark included eight points (2G, 7A) in seven games while winning a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship in the spring. Klingsell also led the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with 12 points (4G, 8A) as Sweden captured bronze, and added a silver medal at the 2024 World Junior-A Hockey Challenge.

Hillier on Klingsell: "He’s a well-known player. He’s not the biggest guy in the world at 5’10”. We met him at the Combine and he has a real solid frame on him. He’s a thick and solid 5’10”. He can really skate, he has really good speed. He played in all the international tournaments this year with the under-18 team. He plays in a really good program at Skelleftea. He has good offensive upside, he has some grit to his game, he’s a dog on a bone on pucks. He’s a nice player."