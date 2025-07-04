Toews honoured to play for hometown team

The 37-year-old has missed the last two seasons dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. The time away from the game has only increased his love for hockey and made him grateful for the chance to hopefully end his career on his terms.

“I’m just happy to get the chance to play hockey again and just have that energy and that enthusiasm. Knowing that regardless, we all retire at some point,” said Toews.

“Who knows when that will be, but for now, I get to go out and put this sweater on and be part of this team and just enjoy all the good and maybe the not so good of what it takes to be an NHL hockey player and knowing that the time is limited for all of us. Just really connecting with that childhood passion again is really important.”

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff doesn’t think this is a gamble but rather an opportunity. Cheveldayoff also doesn’t want to get into whether the hole at 2C has been filled with the addition of Toews.

“This game here, athletes that do hold themselves that do hold themselves to a different level of accountability can do great things. But I think it’s going to take some time,” said Cheveldayoff.

“I think the biggest thing for us – everyone says second line centre, third line centre, fourth line centre – in this game today, I don’t really know that if someone says definite a second-line centre…for me, the way the lines get structured, it’s who goes over the boards first, who goes over the boards second, who goes over third, how are they matching up, how are they making other players better.”

The NHL schedule has yet to be released but with the Olympic break being three weeks, it will be even more compressed than last season. Even though Toews has been skating for a while now, the subject of load management could be had between the coach and one of the new additions.

“All I know is that he’s been training like crazy and going hard. Another phone call, he was asking about what kind of independent off ice testing we do when it comes to training camp,” said Arniel.

“He’s so driven and wants to make a great impression, I think he’s just the type of guy who knows his body, as you’ve heard, he monitors it well. For us, that’s not really my department. He’s a guy that’s so excited to get started.”

While the date that Toews will make his Jets debut at Canada Life Centre has not yet been revealed, the former Blackhawk touched on what it will be like wearing a Jets jersey and skating out in front of a packed arena.

“I always wanted to make my family and friends and the people I've grown up with proud and try and put on a show when I come back here, and I think it will be even more so. In a way, it might be something to temper a little bit,” said Toews.

“To get that out of my head. Obviously, early in the season, I think it's just going to be what it is, to put out that extra energy and that extra jump and adrenaline and all that. But at some point, it will be good to put that out of my mind and treat every game as the next game and just get the rhythm.”