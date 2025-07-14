Jets sign Barron to a two-year contract extension

By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 14, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Morgan Barron on a two-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $1,850,000.

Barron, 26, recorded 15 points (8G, 7A) and 16 penalty minutes in 74 games for the Jets last season. The Halifax, N.S. native added two assists and two PIMs in 13 playoff games for Winnipeg.

Barron, a sixth-round pick (174th overall) by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 256 career NHL games for the Jets and Rangers while posting 60 points (30G, 30A) and 80 PIMs. He has also skated in 18 career playoff games for the Jets and has two assists and four PIMs.

Morgan Barron

Centre

Born Dec. 2, 1998 -- Halifax, N.S.

Height 6.04 -- Weight 220 -- Shoots L

-#####-

