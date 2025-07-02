Julien ready for pro career after winning Memorial Cup

Jets prospect won Memorial Cup with London back in May

GettyImages-2173303961
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Jacob Julien can say one thing for sure – he has a lot of experience playing in big games.

The Jets fifth round pick from 2023 has played in two OHL championship finals and eight Memorial Cup games all in the last two seasons. In his major junior career, Julien has 58 OHL playoff games on his resume, all with the juggernaut London Knights.

In May, the Knights and Julien won their first Memorial Cup since 2016 beating the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1. The 20-year-old scored the game’s opening goal.

“Obviously it was an extreme honour to actually get my name on the cup and be a part of history,” said Julien following the first on-ice session of development camp.

“We had a really good team and had a lot of fun last year.”

Winning is what the sport is all about and Julien has done that at the major junior level. Julien put up 78 points in 67 regular season games in 2023-24, his point production dropped off this past campaign with 54 points in 65 games, but he recorded 19 points in 17 playoff contests and figured out different ways to contribute.

“I thought my defensive side of the game really grew especially during the Memorial Cup, I was blocking shots,” said Julien.

“I was doing whatever I could to help the team, and I didn’t get as many points this year, but I contributed where I could and did my job.”

The Knights dominated throughout the regular season winning 55 games and losing just 13 times, London really put their foot down in the postseason not losing until Game 1 of the Championship Series to Oshawa. They would go on to win the next four games to finish 16-1 in the playoffs.

“It wasn’t a team anymore, we were one big family. We’ve been together for three years, most of the guys,” said Julien.

“So, you knew everything about everyone. You knew the way they played and you just kind of used that to your advantage and work with what you got.”

Julien ran into fellow Jets prospect Colby Barlow and the Generals in that Championship Series. He also faced Kevin He and Kieron Walton throughout the regular season.

“They had a really good season. I was happy to see them have a good year,” said Julien.

“But when you’re on the ice, you’re a competitor, you still give each other the shots. You are still doing anything to make them mad and be off their game but as soon as the game is over, you are back to being friends and you are looking forward to a good couple of years with them.”

A slower start played a role in his offensive numbers to start last season, but his confidence soared right after he signed his entry level deal with the Jets in early March.

“Absolutely, that’s just a huge confidence booster. To be able to come into this organization, they’re so welcoming,” said Julien.

“They make you feel like you are already on the team. They made it easy, and I had a good time.”

News Feed

Jets sign five players to one-year, two-way contracts

Jets add depth on opening of Free Agency

Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

Boumedienne ready for next step in development

Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft chat with Chris Peters

Cheveldayoff, Jets prepared for decentralized Draft

Jets announce 2025 pre-season schedule

Jets announce 2025 Development Camp roster and schedule

Draft Day Memories

Jets agree to terms with forward Jonathan Toews 

Ehlers, Niederreiter named to Olympic teams

Jets sign Freij to a three-year, entry-level contract

Hellebuyck awarded Hart Memorial and Vezina Trophies