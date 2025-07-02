Julien ready for pro career after winning Memorial Cup

“Obviously it was an extreme honour to actually get my name on the cup and be a part of history,” said Julien following the first on-ice session of development camp.

“We had a really good team and had a lot of fun last year.”

Winning is what the sport is all about and Julien has done that at the major junior level. Julien put up 78 points in 67 regular season games in 2023-24, his point production dropped off this past campaign with 54 points in 65 games, but he recorded 19 points in 17 playoff contests and figured out different ways to contribute.

“I thought my defensive side of the game really grew especially during the Memorial Cup, I was blocking shots,” said Julien.

“I was doing whatever I could to help the team, and I didn’t get as many points this year, but I contributed where I could and did my job.”

The Knights dominated throughout the regular season winning 55 games and losing just 13 times, London really put their foot down in the postseason not losing until Game 1 of the Championship Series to Oshawa. They would go on to win the next four games to finish 16-1 in the playoffs.

“It wasn’t a team anymore, we were one big family. We’ve been together for three years, most of the guys,” said Julien.

“So, you knew everything about everyone. You knew the way they played and you just kind of used that to your advantage and work with what you got.”

Julien ran into fellow Jets prospect Colby Barlow and the Generals in that Championship Series. He also faced Kevin He and Kieron Walton throughout the regular season.

“They had a really good season. I was happy to see them have a good year,” said Julien.

“But when you’re on the ice, you’re a competitor, you still give each other the shots. You are still doing anything to make them mad and be off their game but as soon as the game is over, you are back to being friends and you are looking forward to a good couple of years with them.”

A slower start played a role in his offensive numbers to start last season, but his confidence soared right after he signed his entry level deal with the Jets in early March.

“Absolutely, that’s just a huge confidence booster. To be able to come into this organization, they’re so welcoming,” said Julien.

“They make you feel like you are already on the team. They made it easy, and I had a good time.”