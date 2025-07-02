Jets add depth on opening of Free Agency

WINNIPEG – Depth was a key reason why the Winnipeg Jets earned the Presidents’ Trophy last season, and with Brandon Tanev and Dominic Toninato moving on to different cities, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff brought in some reinforcements that will be familiar faces in a different capacity.

First, the signing of three-time Stanley Cup champion and Winnipeg’s own, Jonathan Toews became official on July 1. Then, Cole Koepke and Tanner Pearson each signed one-year contracts with average annual values of $1 million that aternoon, and let’s just say they won’t be walking into a dressing room full of strangers when they arrive for camp.

“I work out with Neal and Dylan [Samberg] all summer the past, I don’t even know how long, we all have gone back to Hermantown, Duluth-area and we spend a lot of time together,” said Koepke. “We’re all members at the same golf course, so we’re playing in league every Tuesday together and working out and on the ice, so they’re really good friends and great people so it’s going to be awesome to be back playing with them.”

The 27-year-old Koepke played at UMD with Samberg, winning NCAA titles in 2018 and 2019. Now, after a career-high 10-goal season with the Boston Bruins last season, Koepke hopes to use his experience in both the Boston and Tampa Bay organizations to take the next step in his career as a Jet.

He’s been a penalty killer at both the NHL and AHL levels, and his 177 hits were also the third-most on the Bruins.

“With Boston this last year was my first time being in the NHL for the entire year and I just felt that my game really came together as a whole,” said Koepke. “I put together what I’ve learned and just tried to get better over the course of time. I feel really good about where I’m at and I’m constantly trying to get better. I’m really excited to bring what I can to help the team in Winnipeg.”

The 32-year-old Pearson has 722 career games under his belt (including a Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014) and is coming off a successful season in Vegas where he scored 12 goals and finished with 27 points in 78 games. He went into Golden Knights training camp on a professional tryout agreement and earned a one-year deal for the 2024-25 campaign.

He feels there are some similarities between the Jets and the Golden Knights in terms of unfinished business heading into 2025-26.

“I like the style of play,” Pearson said of the Jets. “I've obviously played a lot of hockey against them over the years, right? They've always been a good team, a structured team, and I think the structure within their system helps me out too."

Pearson, a product of Kitchener, ON, grew up with Mark Scheifele and also knows Logan Stanley quite well. When negotiations with Winnipeg were underway, he also reached out to Luke Schenn to get a sense of his experience in the Manitoba capital.

“When it was all going down I gave Schenner a call actually and he put in a good word,” Pearson said. “I think everyone’s excited. I’m excited. I’m just looking forward for it to start now.”

July 1 was just the first day of Free Agency. It’s certainly the day that gets the most attention, but teams aren’t done for the summer just because that day has passed.

For the players, the training continues so they can be at their best when camp opens in September.

“Every player wants to win and it seems like I have heard nothing but good things about how the team operates and how good the guys are in the locker room and they are great players on the ice,” said Koepke. “I am really looking forward to making a run with them.”