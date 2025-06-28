Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

WINNIPEG, June 28, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Haydn Fleury on a two-year contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $950,000.

Fleury, 28, posted seven assists in 39 games with the Jets during the 2024-25 campaign. The Carlyle, Sask. product added two helpers in eight games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fleury, originally selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft, has played 307 career NHL games for the Jets, Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, and Tampa Bay Lightning while recording 44 points (10G, 34A) and 85 penalty minutes. Fleury has also played 26 career playoff games for Winnipeg, Carolina and Tampa Bay and tallied four points (2G, 2A).

Haydn Fleury

Defence

Born July 8, 1996 -- Carlyle, SASK

Height 6.04 -- Weight 207 -- Shoots L

