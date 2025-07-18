Gabriel Vilardi signs six-year contract extension.

WINNIPEG, July 18, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Gabriel Vilardi on a six-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $7,500,000.

Vilardi, 25, set single-season career highs for goals (27), assists (34), points (61), and games played (71) for Winnipeg last season. The Kingston, Ont. native added four points (1G, 3A) and four penalty minutes in nine playoff games for the Jets. Vilardi also set new single-season bests in 2024-25 for power play goals (12), power play points (25), time-on-ice per game played (18:08), and matched his six game-winning goals from 2022-23

Vilardi, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (11th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 270 career NHL games for the Jets and Kings and posted 175 points (90G, 85A) and 64 PIMs. He has also tallied 12 points (3G, 9A) and 10 PIMs in 21 playoff games.

Internationally, Vilardi won gold for Canada at the 2021 World Championships after recording one assist and six PIMs in 10 games.