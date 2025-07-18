Gabriel Vilardi signs six-year contract extension.

SIGNED | Gabriel Vilardi

WINNIPEG, July 18, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Gabriel Vilardi on a six-year contract extension with an average annual value in the NHL of $7,500,000.

Vilardi, 25, set single-season career highs for goals (27), assists (34), points (61), and games played (71) for Winnipeg last season. The Kingston, Ont. native added four points (1G, 3A) and four penalty minutes in nine playoff games for the Jets. Vilardi also set new single-season bests in 2024-25 for power play goals (12), power play points (25), time-on-ice per game played (18:08), and matched his six game-winning goals from 2022-23

Vilardi, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (11th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, has played 270 career NHL games for the Jets and Kings and posted 175 points (90G, 85A) and 64 PIMs. He has also tallied 12 points (3G, 9A) and 10 PIMs in 21 playoff games.

Internationally, Vilardi won gold for Canada at the 2021 World Championships after recording one assist and six PIMs in 10 games.

News Feed

Parker Ford signs two-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $812,500

2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced 

Jets sign defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign Barron to a two-year contract extension

Toews honoured to play for hometown team

Jets sign forward Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract

Julien ready for pro career after winning Memorial Cup

Jets sign five players to one-year, two-way contracts

Jets add depth on opening of Free Agency

Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

Boumedienne ready for next step in development

Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft

2025 NHL Draft chat with Chris Peters