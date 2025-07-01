Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

WINNIPEG – Alfons Freij is in the Manitoba capital ready for his second development camp as a Winnipeg Jet. Freij along with the other Jets prospects hit the ice for the first time today at hockey for all centre.

The 19-year-old Swedish born defenceman had two goals and eight points in his first season with Bjorkloven IF after the Jets selected him in the second round of the NHL Draft in 2024.

“It was a learn year. Not good, not bad. It was ok,” said Freij.

“It was my first senior year, it was like a learn year.”

Clearly it was a big step for Freij in 2024-25, following a season in which he had 33 points in 40 games with Vaxjo Lakers Jr. He said his defending was an area that he improved upon this past campaign.

“My offense has always been there, and I think I got a bit better there as well,” said Freij.

“But I would say my defense.”

The Jets have a growing Swedish prospect pool with Freij, defenceman Elias Salomonsson, forward Fabian Wagner and the newcomers in defenceman Sascha Boumedienne and winger Viktor Klingsell who were drafted in the first and third rounds respectively last weekend.

“Congrats to all the guys who were drafted, I was there last year so I know how it is. Such a nice time, so congrats to them,” said Freij.

“So nice with some more Swedes, we’re just growing. I love it.”

Freij said that Wagner and Salomonsson were part of a group that showed him around the city of Winnipeg during last year’s development camp.

“I’m better at (speaking) Swedish than English,” said Freij.

“It’s much easier to be around those guys.”

Freij and Boumedienne are on the Swede’s roster for the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase that includes Canada, USA and Finland. It will take place July 25-August 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on the campus of the University of Minnesota. It will be a great chance for both players to make an impression for the World Juniors which will be held in December.

“Yeah, I’m excited. To play for the national team, that’s so nice, that’s a dream,” smiled Freij.

“And to play against Canada, USA, Finland, teams like that. You can compare against them, I’m so excited, I can’t wait."