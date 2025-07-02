Jets sign forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract

Nyquist signs a one-year contract with an AAV of $3,250,000

25OFFSEASON_SIGNEDElevated_1920x1080NYQUIST
By Winnipeg Jets PR
Press Release

WINNIPEG, July 2, 2025 – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Gustav Nyquist on a one-year contract with an average annual value of $3,250,000.

Nyquist, 35, had 28 points (11G, 17A) and 16 penalty minutes in 79 games between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators last season. The Hamstad, Sweden native also played in six playoff games for Minnesota.

Nyquist, a fourth-round pick (121st overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 NHL Draft, has played 863 career NHL games with Minnesota, Nashville, the Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, and Detroit posting 531 points (209G, 322A) and 210 PIMs. The winger has also skated in 83 career playoff games recording 30 points (6G, 24A) and 18 PIMs.

Internationally, Nyquist has represented Sweden on a number of occasions, including February’s 4 Nations Face-Off. Some highlights of his appearances for Sweden are winning the gold medal at the 2018 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2014 Olympic Games.

Gustav Nyquist

Forward

Born Sept. 1, 1989 -- Halmstad, Sweden

Height 5.11 -- Weight 180 -- Shoots L

