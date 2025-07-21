Vilardi excited to stay in Winnipeg

Vilardi: "I truly believe we have a great opportunity to win."

GettyImages-2214681994
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Considering that the Winnipeg Jets have won 108 regular season games over the past two seasons, have the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner in Connor Hellebuyck and a core that includes Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey, you can see why Gabriel Vilardi was happy to stay for six more years.

“I believe in our group. I think this this past year, we obviously showed what we're capable of in the regular season, and obviously the playoffs didn't end up our way. But I think we competed there,” said Vilardi.

“I think just the opportunity of this window we have where I truly believe we have a great opportunity to win, and I want to be a part of that. And I think we can accomplish that.”

The 25-year-old winger signed a six-year, $45 million ($7.5 million AAV) extension last Friday to continue his time in the Manitoba capital, fresh off a career best season where he compiled 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games. Vilardi added four points in nine games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kingston product hopes to build on that and more during the length of his new contract.

“I just want to keep growing and developing my game. And yeah, in terms of my ceiling, I don't really know what my ceiling is,” said Vilardi.

“I'm not going to sit here and say it's 50 goals or 60 goals, because even if I did achieve that, it's still not good enough. You always can keep climbing.”

The Jets qualified Vilardi back on June 30 and then the team and player avoided going to arbitration by getting the deal done last week.

“From the end of the season, whenever I started thinking about this stuff, it was never any question for me. I always wanted to be back in Winnipeg, so it was important that we got it done and we didn't get to arbitration,” said Vilardi.

“And I don't think anybody wanted that. So, it was kind of how it played out was almost inevitable.”

Vilardi will continue to be a part of the Jets power play with Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and likely Cole Perfetti or Gustav Nyquist, who will have to replace Nikolaj Ehlers who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this month. Winnipeg’s power play was the best in the NHL last season and a driving force behind the team finishing on top of the standings.

On top of Nyquist, the Jets have added Jonathan Toews, Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke up front. Despite the changes, Vilardi clearly sees that the team will have the ability to play to the level that they did last season.

“I mean, I believe so we got same coaching staff. The core group is still there and obviously, every year it's not going to be the exact same roster,” said Vilardi.

“There's going to be change always. So, we're going to welcome the new guys in. And I think, like I said many times now, I think we're still a very, very good team.”

News Feed

Gabriel Vilardi signs six-year contract extension

Parker Ford signs two-year, two-way contract

2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced 

Jets sign defenceman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign Barron to a two-year contract extension

Toews honoured to play for hometown team

Jets sign forward Mason Shaw to a one-year, two-way contract

Jets sign forward Gustav Nyquist to a one-year contract

Julien ready for pro career after winning Memorial Cup

Jets sign five players to one-year, two-way contracts

Jets add depth on opening of Free Agency

Jets sign forward Cole Koepke to a one-year contract

Jets sign forward Tanner Pearson to a one-year contract

Freij enjoying second Jets development camp

Jets select four players on second day of the 2025 NHL Draft

Jets sign defenceman Haydn Fleury to two-year contract extension

Boumedienne ready for next step in development

Jets select Sascha Boumedienne 28th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft