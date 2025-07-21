Vilardi excited to stay in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Considering that the Winnipeg Jets have won 108 regular season games over the past two seasons, have the reigning Hart and Vezina Trophy winner in Connor Hellebuyck and a core that includes Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Josh Morrissey, you can see why Gabriel Vilardi was happy to stay for six more years.

“I believe in our group. I think this this past year, we obviously showed what we're capable of in the regular season, and obviously the playoffs didn't end up our way. But I think we competed there,” said Vilardi.

“I think just the opportunity of this window we have where I truly believe we have a great opportunity to win, and I want to be a part of that. And I think we can accomplish that.”

The 25-year-old winger signed a six-year, $45 million ($7.5 million AAV) extension last Friday to continue his time in the Manitoba capital, fresh off a career best season where he compiled 27 goals and 61 points in 71 games. Vilardi added four points in nine games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kingston product hopes to build on that and more during the length of his new contract.

“I just want to keep growing and developing my game. And yeah, in terms of my ceiling, I don't really know what my ceiling is,” said Vilardi.

“I'm not going to sit here and say it's 50 goals or 60 goals, because even if I did achieve that, it's still not good enough. You always can keep climbing.”