Jets agree to terms with forward Jonathan Toews 

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today they have agreed to terms with forward Jonathan Toews on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

“We are excited to add a proven winner like Jonathan Toews to the Winnipeg Jets,” said Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. “It will be a unique opportunity for Jonathan to play for his hometown team. His talent, drive, and experience will be a great complement to our club. We will withhold further comment until July 1.”

Toews, 37, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (2010, 2013, and 2015) and two-time Olympic gold medal winner for Canada (2010 and 2014). The Winnipeg, Man. native’s NHL accolades include the 2010 Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2013 Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league’s best defensive forward, and the 2015 Mark Messier Leadership Award. Toews was also a finalist for the Selke Trophy on three other occasions (2011, 2014, and 2015), named to the NHL’s 2013 Second All-Star Team, and made four NHL All-Star Game appearances (2009, 2011, 2015, and 2017).

“I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets,” said new Jets forward Jonathan Toews. “It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can.”

Toews played 1,067 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2007 to 2023 and served as team captain beginning in 2008. Over 16 seasons, he posted 883 points (372G, 511A) and 607 penalty minutes, while winning 57.3% of his faceoffs. Toews added 119 points (45G, 74A) and 84 PIMs in 137 playoff games for the Blackhawks.

Toews, Chicago’s first-round pick (third overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, played his youth hockey in Winnipeg. He went on to spend two seasons with the Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep team in Minnesota and two campaigns with the University of North Dakota.

In addition to his two Olympic Games, Toews has represented Canada on numerous occasions. He won the gold medal at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, back-to-back gold medals at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships, along with gold and silver medals at the 2007 and 2008 World Championships, respectively.

Jonathan Toews

Centre

Born Apr 29 1988 -- Winnipeg, MAN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 201 -- Shoots L