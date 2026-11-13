Scheifele joins Hawerchuk as Jets roll past Dallas

Scheifele recorded three points in an 8-3 win over Dallas, tying Dale Hawerchuk atop the Winnipeg Jets' all-time points list.

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By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

The timing couldn't have been much better for Mark Scheifele. As the Jets opened their Mentors Trip, Scheifele continued his climb up the Winnipeg Jets' all-time scoring list on Thursday night, and there was perhaps no better opponent to do it against than the Dallas Stars. Scheifele has made a habit of putting up points against Dallas, entering the night with 56 points (24G, 32A) in 49 career games against them, more than he has against any other NHL opponent. With Dale Hawerchuk in his sights, Scheifele had another opportunity to add to his legacy against a team he has enjoyed plenty of success against.

Scheifele was front and centre as the Jets picked up a huge 8-3 win in Dallas, putting up three points and tying his former mentor on the franchise's all-time points list. The victory also extended Winnipeg's winning streak to a season-high five games as the Jets continue to build momentum.

"Yeah, that's the biggest thing for me over these last five games is that the confidence now is back, and it's when you're not scoring and you're losing games," said Arniel. 

"Nobody wants to make a play. Everybody wants to get rid of the puck, and right now we're we're doing the opposite. We're very confident."

The 33-year-old was one of six Jets to have a multi-point night, Gabriel Vilardi (1G, 2A), Kyle Connor (1G, 2A), Dawson Mercer (2G), Cole Perfetti (2A) and Dylan Samberg (1G, 1A) were the others. Stuart Skinner improved his record to 7-4-3 making 31 saves.

For the first time in four games, the Jets found themselves chasing the game after giving up the opening goal. Dallas struck off the rush, with Arttu Hyry firing a one-timer from the slot past Stuart Skinner at 4:19.

The Jets appeared to have an answer on the power play when Kyle Connor scored his 16th of the season. However, the Stars challenged the play, arguing Cole Perfetti had entered the offensive zone before the puck. After a brief review, the goal was called back for offside.

Dallas made the most of the overturned goal. Jason Robertson found Roope Hintz with a perfect pass, and the Stars centre buried his eighth of the season at 18:32. Hintz finished the period with two points, while Dallas headed to the dressing room with a 2-0 lead.

After learning they would be down to five defencemen for the remainder of the night with Dylan DeMelo sidelined by a lower-body injury, the Jets finally found some life offensively. Just 1:11 into the second period, Dylan Samberg got Winnipeg on the board, beating Jake Oettinger over the shoulder for his third goal of the season.

Scheifele continued his climb up the Jets' all-time scoring list, moving one step closer to Dale Hawerchuk at 7:03. Josh Morrissey fired a shot towards the net that Vilardi got a piece of before Scheifele pounced on the rebound and buried his 377th career goal past Oettinger to tie the game at two.

Dallas regained the lead on a bit of a fluky play. Thomas Harley fired a wrist shot from the point that found its way off David Perron and past Stuart Skinner for Perron's first goal of the season, putting the Stars back in front 3-2.

The Jets didn't take long to answer. Just under three minutes later, Perfetti spotted Mercer all alone, and Mercer made no mistake, scoring for the third straight game to pull Winnipeg even at 3-3. Brayden Yager recorded an assist on the goal as well for his first career NHL assist.

Jamie Benn put the Stars in a tough spot after taking an undisciplined slashing penalty for chopping Neal Pionk's stick. The Jets made him pay on the power play, with Scheifele scoring his second of the night at 18:12 to give Winnipeg its first lead of the game. The goal also moved him to within one of Dale Hawerchuk in both goals and points and the assist gave him 551 and moved him past Hawerchuk and Blake Wheeler for second all-time on the franchise list.

The Jets weren't done there. Just 99 seconds later, Mercer went to his backhand and beat Oettinger for his second of the night. Cole Perfetti picked up his third assist of the game on the goal, and the Jets headed to the second intermission with a 5-3 lead.

"Yeah, like obviously the goals sometimes you play good sometimes, and you create as a team," said Perfetti when asked if that was the Jets best period of the season. 

"But sometimes you don't score, and when you score five, obviously it's easy to say that's your best period of the season. But I think, yeah, I mean, we were creating a lot."

The goal barrage didn’t stop in the third, Kyle Connor chased Oettinger with his 16th of the season taking a pass from Vilardi and ripping a shot over the Stars goaltenders glove. Scheifele pulled even with the great Hawerchuk with career point 929 with the secondary assist. Casey DeSmith took over from there.

"Yeah, words can't really describe how it feels, it's pretty incredible," said Scheifele.

"Just the amazing player that he was and what he meant to the city of Winnipeg and what he meant to me it's a pretty cool feeling."

The Jets beat DeSmith on a pretty passing play started by Josh Morrissey to Connor and finished by Vilardi who looked like he was going to send it over to Scheifele before beating DeSmith short side to make it 7-3.

14 seconds later, Cole Koepke made it 8-3 with a quick shot after a nifty pass from Morgan Barron to close out the scoring. It was the first time since Dec. 10, 2024 that Winnipeg scored eight goals in a game (8-1 W vs. BOS). 

 Arniel added that DeMelo will be out week-to-week. 

The Jets will play in Chicago Saturday afternoon.

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