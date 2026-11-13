Scheifele joins Hawerchuk as Jets roll past Dallas

The timing couldn't have been much better for Mark Scheifele. As the Jets opened their Mentors Trip, Scheifele continued his climb up the Winnipeg Jets' all-time scoring list on Thursday night, and there was perhaps no better opponent to do it against than the Dallas Stars. Scheifele has made a habit of putting up points against Dallas, entering the night with 56 points (24G, 32A) in 49 career games against them, more than he has against any other NHL opponent. With Dale Hawerchuk in his sights, Scheifele had another opportunity to add to his legacy against a team he has enjoyed plenty of success against.

Scheifele was front and centre as the Jets picked up a huge 8-3 win in Dallas, putting up three points and tying his former mentor on the franchise's all-time points list. The victory also extended Winnipeg's winning streak to a season-high five games as the Jets continue to build momentum.

"Yeah, that's the biggest thing for me over these last five games is that the confidence now is back, and it's when you're not scoring and you're losing games," said Arniel.

"Nobody wants to make a play. Everybody wants to get rid of the puck, and right now we're we're doing the opposite. We're very confident."

The 33-year-old was one of six Jets to have a multi-point night, Gabriel Vilardi (1G, 2A), Kyle Connor (1G, 2A), Dawson Mercer (2G), Cole Perfetti (2A) and Dylan Samberg (1G, 1A) were the others. Stuart Skinner improved his record to 7-4-3 making 31 saves.

For the first time in four games, the Jets found themselves chasing the game after giving up the opening goal. Dallas struck off the rush, with Arttu Hyry firing a one-timer from the slot past Stuart Skinner at 4:19.

The Jets appeared to have an answer on the power play when Kyle Connor scored his 16th of the season. However, the Stars challenged the play, arguing Cole Perfetti had entered the offensive zone before the puck. After a brief review, the goal was called back for offside.

Dallas made the most of the overturned goal. Jason Robertson found Roope Hintz with a perfect pass, and the Stars centre buried his eighth of the season at 18:32. Hintz finished the period with two points, while Dallas headed to the dressing room with a 2-0 lead.

After learning they would be down to five defencemen for the remainder of the night with Dylan DeMelo sidelined by a lower-body injury, the Jets finally found some life offensively. Just 1:11 into the second period, Dylan Samberg got Winnipeg on the board, beating Jake Oettinger over the shoulder for his third goal of the season.