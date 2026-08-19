The Stanley Cup Season: Big Time Performances

From the mid-season slaying of the Cats to prominent postseason showings, these were the ones that will stick with us for a while...

8.4.26 Jordo

© Brian Babineau/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - We've already looked back upon some of the standout goals and eye-popping saves this season, but some performances as a whole made us say, "Wow."

There were times when it was a single-game showing by one player, and there were occasions where the whole team was just cooking. There were also postseason series where one guy had the team on their back.

Let's look back, shall we?

January 16: Took All Nine Of Their Lives

Because of how the past few playoff runs had gone, any showdown with the Florida Panthers meant that much more. When the Cats came to Raleigh for a mid-January meeting, the result was one no one could have seen coming.

The Canes claimed the game-opening goal, and despite a quick counter to start the second, Rod Brind'Amour's group held a 3-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

In the third, they went full throttle.

An early-frame power-play marker from Andrei Svechnikov to extend the lead to three felt like it would probably be enough to get his group to the finish line, but the scoring was far from finished. Carolina added FIVE more goals in the final 8:43, taking a meaningful mid-season victory and turning it into a statement that caught league-wide attention.

An exorcism of demons, in ways, the 9-1 win felt like a big deal at the time, and turned out to be even more so as the season progressed.

Round 1 vs. Ottawa: The Stankoven Show

In past postseasons, goal-scoring had been a sore spot for Carolina at times. It was understood that it might not be one guy to elevate the unit the whole way, but several players were going to need to have big moments in order to get them where they wanted to be.

The first one to step up was Logan Stankoven.

Not only did he start the scoring in Game 1, but he also did so again in Game 2, and then again in Game 3. Becoming just the second player in NHL history to score the game-opening goal in each of their team’s first three games of a postseason, he joined George Armstrong, who did so in 1956 with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Keeping his hot hands going and adding another goal in Game 4, one-third of the "Junkyard Dogs" line was one of the key reasons Carolina earned themselves a four-game clean sweep of Ottawa to start their championship postseason.

Stanley Cup Final: Jordo Turns Back The Clock, Wins Conn Smythe

Along similar lines of needing someone to step up, when the lights got the brightest, it was the team's leader who stepped onto center stage.

Jordan Staal already contributed a major moment to the postseason run when he set the tone in Round 1, Game 1 by putting Brady Tkachuk on his backside, but it was only fitting that, to end a campaign in which he contributed 20 goals during the regular season for the first time in 10 years, his goal-scoring rose to the occasion once again.

Beginning with a game-tying goal in the third period in Game 1, "Jordo" got on the board in the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 2, it was a go-ahead goal in the third period.

When the series shifted to Vegas, he pulled his team back within one during the final frame of regulation in Game 3, helping them crawl out of a seemingly impossible 4-0 hole.

In Game 4, it was a double-dip. An early power-play goal was supplemented with yet another third-period strike to give his team the lead.

With the series knotted at 2-2 and every goal providing that much more of a momentum swing, Staal's first-period tip-in during Game 5 got his team back to equal footing after Vegas had struck first.

Contributing all of this while maintaining his usual steadfast defensive responsibilities, registering 20 hits, and winning 67.5% of his faceoffs, it was a simply remarkable final road to the mountain top for the oldest player in league history (37) to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

The Honorable Mentions...

  • Frederik Andersen’s 44-Save Win in Denver on Oct. 24 | READ
  • Pyotr Kochetkov’s 25-Save Shutout Win in His Season Debut on Nov. 4 | READ
  • Seth Jarvis Scores Three Against His Hometown Team on Nov. 28 | WATCH
  • Sebastian Aho's Second Career Five-Point Performance on Jan. 1 | WATCH
  • Andrei Svechnikov Strikes Thrice In New Jersey on Jan. 17 | WATCH
  • Nikolaj Ehlers Becomes First Hurricane To Register Two Hat Tricks In First Season With The Team on Mar. 4 | WATCH
  • Brandon Bussi Wins Second Start in As Many Days To End The Regular Season on Apr. 14 | READ

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