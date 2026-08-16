The Stanley Cup Season: Saves That Stunned

January 19: Bussi Turns Down Thompson
Exemplified by their 17-4 shots advantage during the middle stages of the second period, the Canes, as we've seen before many times, were in complete control against the Buffalo Sabres during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee at Lenovo Center.
However, a pivotal power play chance gave the Sabres a chance to jump in front.
Carolina had trouble clearing their own end during, leading to a 2-on-0 for superstar Tage Thompson and veteran Jason Zucker. With Zucker staked out at Bussi's glove side, Thompson elected to facilitate down low before rightfully electing to distribute back to the man who finished the season with 40 goals.
Moving side-to-side on the initial feed, the Hurricanes' first-year backstop was then forced to go side-to-side again in order to get back to Thompson's should-have-been slam dunk. He did just that, though, committing larceny unlike anything we'd seen this season.
Fooling just about everyone in the building, TNT's graphics operators, and play-by-play man Alex Faust, Thompson could do nothing but shake his head and look toward the heavens, as Bussi turned in the save of the year.
Really, his day as a whole may have been the best single-game performance by any goaltender in the NHL all season.