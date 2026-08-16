The Stanley Cup Season: Saves That Stunned

RALEIGH, N.C. - Since the Rod Brind'Amour era began at the start of the 2018-19 season, no team has done a better job of keeping the puck out of its net than the Carolina Hurricanes.

Undoubtedly, the unit's commitment to keeping the puck to the outside and allowing the fewest shots on goal per game plays a massive part in that, but saves are needed as well. Sometimes big and timely ones.

This past year, on the road to a Stanley Cup, there were more than a few.

In chronological order, here are a few that stuck with us.