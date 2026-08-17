Canes Acquire Stiven Sardarian From Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Stiven Sardarian from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations. Sardarian has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.
About Stiven Sardarian:
- The St. Petersburg, Russia, native spent the 2025-26 season at Michigan Technological University, recording 44 points (12g, 32a) and 30 penalty minutes in 37 regular-season games.
- He was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) 2026 Forward of the Year and to the First All-Star Team after leading the CCHA in assists and points.
- Sardarian registered 100 points (32g, 68a) in 133 career NCAA games at the University of New Hampshire and Michigan Tech.
- The 6’2”, 175-pound winger tallied 25 points (8g, 17a) in 46 USHL games with the Youngstown Phantoms in 2021-22.
- He spent the majority of the 2020-21 season with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL, recording nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in 50 games.
- Sardarian was selected by the Sabres in the third round, 88th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.