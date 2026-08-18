Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Delivers Canes-Themed Hospital Gowns

"It's really great for us to be able to invest in this way and make sure these kids have an extra smile."

ECUHealth

© ECU Health

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup seems to be everywhere this summer, making the rounds to each member of the Carolina Hurricanes' 2026 championship roster. But amid the backyard celebrations, boat days and trips to community rinks, local pediatric hospitals have been a common destination.

Logan Stankoven, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and others have dedicated part of their celebration to spreading cheer to kids fighting far bigger battles in their hometowns, and back in Raleigh, the focus is no different. Thanks to a donation from the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, pediatric patients at ECU's Maynard Children’s Hospital, Duke Children’s Hospital and UNC Children’s Hospital will receive Canes-themed hospital gowns.

"The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation donated $10,000 to make sure that kids who are on a journey in the hospital get a little special something," said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation. 

In collaboration with Kids Who Give — a nonprofit organization that empowers children through volunteering, fundraising and acts of kindness — 1,000 special hospital gowns were designed by Brave Gowns to bring comfort, confidence and a sense of team spirit to children receiving care in local hospitals.

On August 12, members of the Foundation and Kids Who Give were on hand to deliver the first batch at Maynard Children's Hospital, providing patients with one way to personalize at least part of their care routine.

"It's really neat because these kids don't have a lot of control when they're in the hospital, so this is something fun that they get to choose," said Daniels. "They can choose a Canes gown and do something that just brings them a smile... It's just a small something. The Carolina Hurricanes are always wanting to invest in our community, and it's a great way to connect."

The gowns brought smiles all around, but Stormy the Ice Hog turned them to grins, giggles and unforgettable memories. As written in his official bio, the Canes' lovable mascot is "deeply committed to making people smile," and brightening days is his forte.

"He walks into a kid's room, and the child just lights up," said Daniels. "We saw laughter, we saw giggling, we got to watch a child run around their room and just totally interact. Stormy really had a chance to help deliver these special gowns, bring that smile to a child's face and give them something that they will never forget at a tough time. Especially when you're in the hospital, you really just don't have anything you get to do that's fun, so getting to see Stormy come in and bring a smile was really special."

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Even as the Canes reached the sport's on-ice pinnacle last season, their off-ice impact in the community is equally a pillar of pride for the organization. The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation's mission to "meet the health and educational needs of children" has no finish line, but the checkpoints along the way remind all involved of the team's unique ability to brighten the spirits of those in need.

"The (Foundation) is really all about kids," said Daniels. "We want to support children's health and education initiatives, and of course, grow the game of hockey. So being able to support kids on a health journey like this, bringing the Canes' courage and the excitement of the Stanley Cup win, was just such a special day.

"It's really great for us to be able to invest in this way and make sure these kids have an extra smile."

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