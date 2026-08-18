Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Delivers Canes-Themed Hospital Gowns

On August 12, members of the Foundation and Kids Who Give were on hand to deliver the first batch at Maynard Children's Hospital, providing patients with one way to personalize at least part of their care routine.

"It's really neat because these kids don't have a lot of control when they're in the hospital, so this is something fun that they get to choose," said Daniels. "They can choose a Canes gown and do something that just brings them a smile... It's just a small something. The Carolina Hurricanes are always wanting to invest in our community, and it's a great way to connect."

The gowns brought smiles all around, but Stormy the Ice Hog turned them to grins, giggles and unforgettable memories. As written in his official bio, the Canes' lovable mascot is "deeply committed to making people smile," and brightening days is his forte.

"He walks into a kid's room, and the child just lights up," said Daniels. "We saw laughter, we saw giggling, we got to watch a child run around their room and just totally interact. Stormy really had a chance to help deliver these special gowns, bring that smile to a child's face and give them something that they will never forget at a tough time. Especially when you're in the hospital, you really just don't have anything you get to do that's fun, so getting to see Stormy come in and bring a smile was really special."