Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Delivers Canes-Themed Hospital Gowns

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Stanley Cup seems to be everywhere this summer, making the rounds to each member of the Carolina Hurricanes' 2026 championship roster. But amid the backyard celebrations, boat days and trips to community rinks, local pediatric hospitals have been a common destination.
Logan Stankoven, Jordan Staal, Seth Jarvis, Sean Walker and others have dedicated part of their celebration to spreading cheer to kids fighting far bigger battles in their hometowns, and back in Raleigh, the focus is no different. Thanks to a donation from the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, pediatric patients at ECU's Maynard Children’s Hospital, Duke Children’s Hospital and UNC Children’s Hospital will receive Canes-themed hospital gowns.
"The Carolina Hurricanes Foundation donated $10,000 to make sure that kids who are on a journey in the hospital get a little special something," said Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.
In collaboration with Kids Who Give — a nonprofit organization that empowers children through volunteering, fundraising and acts of kindness — 1,000 special hospital gowns were designed by Brave Gowns to bring comfort, confidence and a sense of team spirit to children receiving care in local hospitals.