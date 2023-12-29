Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal

Father Finn Returns...

Returning home for the second half of a back-to-back after picking up a 5-2 win in Nashville on Wednesday, the Canes turned to Antti Raanta in net for tonight's matchup.

Making his first start at the NHL level in 13 days after being waived and sent to the American Hockey League, the veteran netminder was able to settle into the contest with an early lead thanks to Svechnikov and Jesper Fast.

Just 95 seconds into the action, the Canes got set up in Montreal's end and a Brent Burns drive from the point was redirected in front by #37. The second five-on-five goal in as many nights for Svechnikov, his fourth tally of the year was followed up by Fast's first of the evening.

The early two-goal advantage was an accurate reflection of Carolina's control out of the gate, but just as quickly as it came, it went.

After Montreal cleaned up a rebound to get their first goal of the night, it looked like Rod Brind'Amour's group had reclaimed their two-goal lead rather quickly. Instead, a successful goaltender interference challenge wiped away a would-have-been Jack Drury goal.

Playing on 2-1, a late-period penalty on the Canes allowed the visitors to even the score.

Mike Matheson beat Raanta post-to-post, tying the affair with just 3.9 seconds to go in the frame.