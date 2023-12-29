RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov earned his third career regular-season hat trick on Thursday, leading the charge in a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal
Aho records a four-point night for a second straight game
Father Finn Returns...
Returning home for the second half of a back-to-back after picking up a 5-2 win in Nashville on Wednesday, the Canes turned to Antti Raanta in net for tonight's matchup.
Making his first start at the NHL level in 13 days after being waived and sent to the American Hockey League, the veteran netminder was able to settle into the contest with an early lead thanks to Svechnikov and Jesper Fast.
Just 95 seconds into the action, the Canes got set up in Montreal's end and a Brent Burns drive from the point was redirected in front by #37. The second five-on-five goal in as many nights for Svechnikov, his fourth tally of the year was followed up by Fast's first of the evening.
The early two-goal advantage was an accurate reflection of Carolina's control out of the gate, but just as quickly as it came, it went.
After Montreal cleaned up a rebound to get their first goal of the night, it looked like Rod Brind'Amour's group had reclaimed their two-goal lead rather quickly. Instead, a successful goaltender interference challenge wiped away a would-have-been Jack Drury goal.
Playing on 2-1, a late-period penalty on the Canes allowed the visitors to even the score.
Mike Matheson beat Raanta post-to-post, tying the affair with just 3.9 seconds to go in the frame.
Twice The Quickness...
Deflating their momentum before heading back to the locker room, Carolina was in need of a quick response as the second period began.
Thankfully, it took only 1:29 to find it.
Some strong wall work from Burns allowed Stefan Noesen to set up Fast for his second of the night, thrusting their group back in front.
Then a 3-2 contest, Montreal charged back with their biggest push of the night. Nearly doubling their output in shots from the first period, the Canadiens forced Raanta to come with 13 saves.
The veteran netminder stood his ground and preserved the lead for his group.
Down To The Wire...
Unfortunately, the one-goal advantage didn't last long into the third.
25 seconds into the stanza, the Canes were in the attacking end, but a whiffed one-time attempt from Brady Skjei allowed Josh Anderson to go the length of the ice himself. Slipping one underneath Raanta, the equalizer forced both teams to play the majority of the third tied.
Remaining 3-3 all the way down into the final seven minutes, it was then when an offensive zone play led to the game-winner.
Sebastian Aho, who had four points for a second consecutive game, won the faceoff back to Brett Pesce at the point. #22 put a one-time try right in the wheelhouse of Svechnikov, who made no mistake.
Erupting the PNC Arena crowd, the only thing left between the cheers and the final goal was an empty-netter for the star winger, capping his three-goal performance.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour discussing Svechnikov's performance...
"We talk about it all the time, he's got to get on the score sheet for us to be the team we need to be. He's a dominant player... He does other things, obviously, but tonight [his scoring] was the big difference."
Andrei Svechnikov on what's turned for him lately, leading to his uptick in production...
"I feel like I'm doing the same things, maybe I just feel a little bit lighter. Hands, skating, all that stuff. Whenever you feel that, you don't worry about anything."
Sebastian Aho when asked about recording eight points in just over 24 hours...
"It's always nice to produce. Two good wins after the break. We'll just try to keep it up... I just try to do my job every night. Obviously I try and score four points every night, but it doesn't always go your way. I feel like [myself, Svech, and Turbo] have been playing pretty well and they've been helping me a lot."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday at Invisalign Arena before flying to Toronto. They'll then take on the Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7 p.m.
