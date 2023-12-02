Say What - 'We've Got To Focus On Us'

Coleman on the homestand and tonight's matchup:

"Every game right now is important for us. We really want to take care of this homestand, you don’t get many six-game homestands throughout the year, we’ve got to be taking advantage of this opportunity. (Vancouver’s) been a good team this year, they’ve had some ups and downs lately, we know they’re going to come out hard. There’s some trade noise, but at the end of the day, it’s two good teams, and we need to get off to a good start."

On the recent run of games against good opponents:

"You want to measure yourself against the best; we’ve beaten some good teams and also lost to some good teams. Lately, it’s more about us. We like the way we’re playing, we like the way that different guys are stepping up, night in, night out."