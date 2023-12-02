Say What - 'We've Got To Focus On Us'

Catch up on all the buzz ahead of tonight's contest between the Flames and Canucks

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coleman on the homestand and tonight's matchup:

"Every game right now is important for us. We really want to take care of this homestand, you don’t get many six-game homestands throughout the year, we’ve got to be taking advantage of this opportunity. (Vancouver’s) been a good team this year, they’ve had some ups and downs lately, we know they’re going to come out hard. There’s some trade noise, but at the end of the day, it’s two good teams, and we need to get off to a good start."

On the recent run of games against good opponents:

"You want to measure yourself against the best; we’ve beaten some good teams and also lost to some good teams. Lately, it’s more about us. We like the way we’re playing, we like the way that different guys are stepping up, night in, night out."

Huberdeau on the focus against the Canucks:

"We’ve got to focus on us, we know they’re a really good team. Last time they came here, we played well, so same thing, get on them. I think we’ve got to play in their zone ‘cause they have a lot of offensive guys that can do some damage; we’ve got to play well defensively and be in their zone as much as possible."

On the powerplay:

"It’s important obviously, it’s been struggling, but I think the past few games, the execution is better, we’re keeping things more simple, putting more pucks to the net. At the end of the day, if we keep doing that, the bounces are going to come."

Dube on the team's resiliency:

"We never feel like we’re out of a game, we’re not getting down on ourselves. That quiet belief, having that within each guy, creates that opportunity to come back in games. When Backs’ goal got disallowed (Thursday), it was funny, Coleman was sitting beside me on the bench, was like ‘Yeah, we’re going to score right away,’ mid-shot, Weegs’ was in the air, it went in the net."

On matching up well against quality opponents:

"It hasn’t been an easy schedule, too, so it’s been good that we’ve been sticking with it, in those tight games. That Vegas game, you knew it was going to be tight coming into it, then you get Dallas, these are top-end teams that we need to compete with and it’s been a good step in the right direction for our team. Vancouver’s ahead of us in the standings, we’re trying to climb, and close on these teams."

Huska on welcoming Elders in for a morning prayer on Indigenous Celebration night:

"When these guys come in, there’s an amount of respect when they walk into your dressing room. And I think the players, they recognize the importance of them to their respective nations. It’s a pretty neat thing for these guys to be a part of, that’s for sure."

On the synergy in his group:

"I think when you’re feeling better about yourself, and your game, everything’s more fluid. You know, sometimes when you’re not playing well, it looks like you can’t even put a pass together, but right now, we’re feeling better about ourselves."

On playing on a national stage against a division rival:

"Every time it’s a Hockey Night in Canada game, it does feel better, for sure."

