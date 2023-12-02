Flames Set To Host Indigenous Celebration

Calgary – Guts’ists’i - Mohkinstsis – Wichispa Oyade, AB – The Flames are set to host their Indigenous Celebration Game this evening when they play the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. This celebration of indigenous culture and tradition is a recognition of the peoples of the Treaty 7 region of Southern Alberta.

“Our Indigenous Celebration Game has become a very meaningful occasion for our fans, staff, and players and tomorrow’s game has been much anticipated by everyone,” said CSEC Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Peter Hanlon. “We again, thank the Chiefs and delegates from all Nations of Treaty 7 for their commitment to come together with us and lead us on the journey of reconciliation.”

The game, which will also be a national television broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, will have Flames fans and representatives in attendance from the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikani, the Kainai; the Stoney Nakoda First Nation tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, and Goodstoney; the Tsuut'ina First Nation as well as members from the Metis Nation of Alberta, Region III.

The Flames will be led onto the ice by Jace Starlight, who will be skating in full ceremonial dress. There will be a ceremonial face-off featuring Youth Ambassadors from each of the Treaty 7 Nations and the puck will be dropped by Flames Alumnus and a member of the Metis Nation of Alberta, Rene Bourque. The pre-game show will feature ceremonies involving Elders and Ceremonial Drummers from the Treaty 7 Nations as well as a land acknowledgement, and the Canadian national anthem will be performed in Blackfoot by Dilayna Blackhorse. All public address announcements during the ceremonial portions of the game will be provided by Eldon Weasel Child.

The evening of indigenous celebration will include representatives from the Treaty 7 Nations taking part in the game presentation and video features celebrating former members of the Flames with Indigenous heritage. Intermissions will feature children from the Alberta Treaty Minor Hockey Association as well as traditional dance performances from the 7 Nations during the 2ndintermission.

Indigenous Celebration merchandise will be available in CGY Team Store locations across the Scotiabank Saddledome, traditional Indigenous food offerings will be available in specific areas of the Scotiabank Saddledome for fans to enjoy and all proceeds from the Flames Foundation 50/50 will be directed to local youth programming in each of the Treaty 7 First Nations Communities.