5 Things - Flames vs. Canucks

1. Feelin’ Hot

The Flames have a chance to do something tonight they haven’t done since opening night.

Move above the .500 mark.

The locals continue a six-game homestand against the Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, hosting the club’s second annual Indigenous Celebration Game against their Pacific Division rivals. Get tickets

Calgary is 4-1-0 in divisional play so far this season, including an emphatic 5-2 win against Vancouver in mid-November, a victory that played a role in setting the club’s current course as the calendar shifts to December.

"I think our guys like where they're going right now as a team and I think we're playing in the right direction,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said Friday. “We know that Vancouver is a team that's ahead of us and one that we have to work to close the gap against, so we're looking forward to that because of that reason.”

And the Flames should have reason to feel good. Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Dallas Stars saw Calgary improve to 2-0-0 on their current homestand, while the 16 shots on goal surrendered to the Stars are a new season low.

This team has proven it’s got a flair for the dramatic, too. Back-to-back overtime triumphs have helped contribute to a 10-10-3 overall record, with half of those victories coming via third-period comebacks.

Defenceman MacKenzie Weegar enters Saturday’s contest tied for the team lead in goals with six. He authored the overtime decider Monday against Vegas and scored the game-tying goal against Dallas on Thursday.

“We feel great. Definitely some dramatic fashions to the last few games, for sure, all the comebacks, overtime wins,” Weegar said Friday. “We were the better team last night and I think we've just continued to get better along November.

“It was a great month for us and we've got to keep that same mentality in December.”