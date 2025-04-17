Say What - 'Really Excited'

Zayne Parekh on how he feels ahead of his NHL debut:

"I feel pretty good. I thought I’d be nervous going into the day, but I got a good sleep last night. Really excited, obviously."

On the number of family and friends he'll have on hand:

"A lot of them, which is good. There’s only one first game, and I’m glad a lot of them can experience it."

On his time with the Flames since joining the team earlier this month:

"It’s been a lot of fun, the guys have treated me so good, makes it easy on me. It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve learned a lot in the last week. I’m really excited to get in and play tonight."