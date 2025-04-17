Say What - 'Really Excited'

The buzz ahead of the Flames' season finale in L.A.

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
Zayne Parekh on how he feels ahead of his NHL debut:

"I feel pretty good. I thought I’d be nervous going into the day, but I got a good sleep last night. Really excited, obviously."

On the number of family and friends he'll have on hand:

"A lot of them, which is good. There’s only one first game, and I’m glad a lot of them can experience it."

On his time with the Flames since joining the team earlier this month:

"It’s been a lot of fun, the guys have treated me so good, makes it easy on me. It’s been a lot of fun, I’ve learned a lot in the last week. I’m really excited to get in and play tonight."

Aydar Suniev on getting ready for his first NHL game:

"Definitely amazing. Obviously something I’ve been dreaming of (since) Day 1. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life, so it’s definitely exciting."

On having three other teammates making their NHL debuts:

"It definitely takes a little bit of pressure from you, you’re not alone. Obviously, the rookie lap is going to be a little different today, with four guys. It’s definitely fun just doing this with all of these guys."

On his time in Calgary over the past couple of weeks:

"It’s been amazing, just everyone here is so competitive and so motivated. Everyone wanted to make playoffs. I just think the compete level in this locker room - the culture in this room - is really high, it’s something I took away from these last couple weeks."

Hunter Brzustewicz on he and his three teammates' NHL debuts:

"I think we all just can’t stop smiling, ever since they called me and let me know, smile can’t get off my face. To do it with the other guys, brings the nerves a little down."

On who he'll be thinking of when he hits the ice:

"My family, they’re number one for sure. Growing up as a kid, I don’t think I ever would have thought this would happen, especially as a family that never played hockey before - we didn’t even know what hockey was, basically - that’s pretty cool."

On whether he noticed his family in the stands at morning skate:

"I didn’t look up. No, I did. Just a quick peek. I didn’t want them to think I was staring at ‘em or anything."

Sam Morton on getting to play in his first NHL game:

"It’s unbelievable. I just feel super-grateful for all the people that played a part in this process, this journey to get here. Just excited to go compete."

On who is in his thoughts:

"First, my family. Like my dad built a roller rink, my brother and I spent our whole childhood playing on that. Kinda takes me back to that, then all the teammates you have along the way, all the people supporting you, the coaches, there’s too many to name, you know what I mean? There’s a lot of people that have helped, and I’m super-grateful for it."

On the anticipation toward tonight's game and advice from friends:

"Let’s play, let’s compete. But it’s also excitement, I’ve gotten some advice. One of my buddies (Wyatt Aamodt) just had his first game in Colorado, he was telling me just to take it in a little bit, enjoy the moment. But at the same time, it’s a game, you want to play well. So you want to get out there and get going, kinda put the nerves aside and just play."

Ryan Huska on his message to the four debutants:

"Just to enjoy themselves, it comes around once. There’ll be nerves, family in town - all that stuff - but how exciting is it for them to be able to play their first NHL game? It’s something they’ll never forget. They’ll never get another opportunity to do it. I know they’re going to prepare to be the best that they can be, but at the same time, when they’re playing tonight, they have to find a way to really enjoy it."

On having multiple players making their NHL debuts and if that will ease nerves:

"I’m sure it will, ‘cause they’ll look across the room and see someone else that’s got the same feelings as they would have, so I think that comes into play a little bit. But then you just go and play. It’s a great night for them, it’s a great night for their families, but there’s also a game that we want to make sure we end our season the right way playing to kind of what we’ve been able to build, or where we’ve taken this team over the course of the year. We want to end it the right way."

On memories of his first NHL game:

"Mine was a favour, so it’s a little bit different in that regard, these guys are good players! But in regards to the feeling, without a doubt it does take you back. A couple times I found myself smiling at them at different occasions on the ice this morning, remembering kind of the butterflies and what they’re going to be going through. I’m happy for them, all of our players are excited for them, and there’d be nothing better for our team to make sure we play the right way, and get a win in their first games."

