Say What - 'Really Excited'

Ryan Huska on his message to the four debutants:
"Just to enjoy themselves, it comes around once. There’ll be nerves, family in town - all that stuff - but how exciting is it for them to be able to play their first NHL game? It’s something they’ll never forget. They’ll never get another opportunity to do it. I know they’re going to prepare to be the best that they can be, but at the same time, when they’re playing tonight, they have to find a way to really enjoy it."
On having multiple players making their NHL debuts and if that will ease nerves:
"I’m sure it will, ‘cause they’ll look across the room and see someone else that’s got the same feelings as they would have, so I think that comes into play a little bit. But then you just go and play. It’s a great night for them, it’s a great night for their families, but there’s also a game that we want to make sure we end our season the right way playing to kind of what we’ve been able to build, or where we’ve taken this team over the course of the year. We want to end it the right way."
On memories of his first NHL game:
"Mine was a favour, so it’s a little bit different in that regard, these guys are good players! But in regards to the feeling, without a doubt it does take you back. A couple times I found myself smiling at them at different occasions on the ice this morning, remembering kind of the butterflies and what they’re going to be going through. I’m happy for them, all of our players are excited for them, and there’d be nothing better for our team to make sure we play the right way, and get a win in their first games."