5 Things - Flames @ Kings

1. One More Ride

They've played with pride all season.

Tonight, this year's iteration of the Flames will get one last chance to represent the city with that same passion.

Amid the disappointment of seeing their playoff fate sealed two nights ago, Calgary rallied, and scored one last home win in 2024-25 in front of the C of Red.

This evening's game won't impact the overall standings - for either side - but make no mistake, this is a proud Flames group.

And it's that pride - that commitment to each other - that has MacKenzie Weegar optimistic about what lies ahead.

"I think for next year, it kinda sets us up to have higher standards, and higher expectations now," he said of his team's season, which saw the Flames stay in the hunt for 81 games when pre-season predictions suggested anything but. "When expectations were low, we proved people wrong, we did the right thing. Nobody thought we could have done this, this year, well next year, people know that we can do this, so next year, I’m assuming that the expectations and standards are going to be higher.

"That’s what I want here. I want the high expectations, I want people to think that we’re going to be in the playoffs. It gets everybody in the belief again. It obviously is sad and disappointing, but there’s a lot of good things that happened this year. We took a lot of steps forward."

But even though tonight's game won't change Calgary's post-season fate, it's bound to mean a lot for some of the youngsters on the trip.

Zayne Parekh, Aydar Suniev, Hunter Brzustewicz and Sam Morton are all here (see more below), and we're sure to see some - if not all - of them on the ice for their NHL debuts against L.A.

What better way to welcome them to the NHL than with a win?