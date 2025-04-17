Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames wrap up the 2024-25 season this evening in Los Angeles with a date against the Kings.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will have the radio call.

As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

Forwards

Aydar Suniev - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Dryden Hunt

Defence

Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Brayden Pachal - Hunter Brzustewicz

Goaltender

Dan Vladar