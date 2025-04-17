Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kings

The Flames wrap up the 2024-25 season this evening in Los Angeles with a date against the Kings.
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Sportsnet West will carry the TV broadcast, while Sportsnet 960 The Fan will have the radio call.
As per the lines and pairings used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
Forwards
Aydar Suniev - Nazem Kadri - Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg - Sam Morton - Dryden Hunt
Defence
Kevin Bahl - Zayne Parekh
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Brayden Pachal - Hunter Brzustewicz
Goaltender
Dan Vladar