Say What - 'Keep Building His Game Up'

Ryan Huska on how his group can build off the end of the Carolina game:

"You leave that game feeling pretty good about where they are with each other. That’s a really big penalty-kill that allowed us to get an important point. Now, it’s trying to focus and get our game back to the level we know we’re capable of playing at. That involves a lot more speed in our team game, so that’s something that we’ll be looking for out of them tonight."

On Connor Zary's move to the fourth line:

"No message, just keep building his game up. I think having guys that really skate with him, I think, will help. And then from that point, you can expect him to get moved around a little bit at times, and to be an impact guy on our powerplay. But it’s all part of getting him back again, after a significant layoff."

On the challenges presented by the Flyers:

"One of the harder-working teams in the league. I feel like they’re a similar team to us in that regard. I talk about the work ethic being there with our guys all the time - which is a constant, I’m comfortable with that - but now it’s a matter of finding that speed in our game again, because they are a hard-working team, and they don’t give you a lot of room on the ice."