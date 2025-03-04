Say What - 'Keep Building His Game Up'

Joel Farabee on his first game back in Philadelphia:
"It’ll be a little weird in warmups, and things like that. But once the game starts, it’s just hockey."
On how he'll treat tonight's game and on his reflections of the Flyers:
"I think I’m really just honestly going to try and enjoy it. Like we talked about, right before it’s a little weird. I think it’s a trip that - in the coming years - I’ll always look forward to, coming back here. This is a team that took a chance and drafted me, and believed in me. I have nothing but good things to say about this organization, and it’s a great building to play in."