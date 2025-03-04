Say What - 'Keep Building His Game Up'

The chatter ahead of Tuesday's contest in Philadelphia

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Joel Farabee on his first game back in Philadelphia:

"It’ll be a little weird in warmups, and things like that. But once the game starts, it’s just hockey."

On how he'll treat tonight's game and on his reflections of the Flyers:

"I think I’m really just honestly going to try and enjoy it. Like we talked about, right before it’s a little weird. I think it’s a trip that - in the coming years - I’ll always look forward to, coming back here. This is a team that took a chance and drafted me, and believed in me. I have nothing but good things to say about this organization, and it’s a great building to play in."

"Once the game starts, it's just hockey"

Morgan Frost on returning to Philadelphia:

"Even yesterday, like I still have my car here. So I went out and did some stuff yesterday, just driving around. Definitely felt weird. I think probably once the game starts, it’ll feel like a normal game, but maybe in the pre-game, and seeing some of the guys in the warmups, might be a little weird, for sure."

On the motivation to pick up two points against the Flyers:

"Little extra here for Beezer and I, probably. Where we are in the standings, every game is so big. Doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you want to get the win obviously so yeah, it’s a big one."

"Everyone's been great to us - had a ton of fun so far"

Kevin Bahl on getting set to play his 200th NHL game:

"A lot of reflection, work being put in, stuff like that. A long journey, I can’t imagine, guys are creeping up on a thousand on our team. Two hundred is quite the accomplishment."

On how he's adjusted to Calgary and his work ethic:

"I think that’s one thing I take real pride in. Coming in - a lot of people had a lot of doubt on the team - just coming in, working real hard every night. Trying to squeeze out every single point I can, or we can."

On the group's commitment to working hard and earning points:

"Our group knows we’re going to have to compete for every single point. That’s what you saw against Carolina. Grinding away at a four-minute PK, just to get that one point. That’s how important it is to us."

"Two hundred is quite the accomplishment"

Ryan Huska on how his group can build off the end of the Carolina game:

"You leave that game feeling pretty good about where they are with each other. That’s a really big penalty-kill that allowed us to get an important point. Now, it’s trying to focus and get our game back to the level we know we’re capable of playing at. That involves a lot more speed in our team game, so that’s something that we’ll be looking for out of them tonight."

On Connor Zary's move to the fourth line:

"No message, just keep building his game up. I think having guys that really skate with him, I think, will help. And then from that point, you can expect him to get moved around a little bit at times, and to be an impact guy on our powerplay. But it’s all part of getting him back again, after a significant layoff."

On the challenges presented by the Flyers:

"One of the harder-working teams in the league. I feel like they’re a similar team to us in that regard. I talk about the work ethic being there with our guys all the time - which is a constant, I’m comfortable with that - but now it’s a matter of finding that speed in our game again, because they are a hard-working team, and they don’t give you a lot of room on the ice."

"There's a danger if you're going to mix everything up"

Related Content

The Return To Philly

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

Guy Gaudreau Visits Flames

Game Day - 04.03.24

News Feed

The Return To Philly

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Flyers

5 Things - Flames @ Flyers

Future Watch Update - 03.03.25

Flames Reveal 2024-25 Pride Logo

Say What - 'Fought Right To The End'

One Out Of Two

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames @ Hurricanes

Say What - 'Didn't Play Very Well'

Flames Fall To Panthers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Panthers

5 Things - Flames @ Panthers

Practice Notebook - 28.02.25

Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

Flames Blanked By Bolts

Say What - 'Know What We Need To Do'

Coleman Set For 600th NHL Game