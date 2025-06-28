The Scouting Report

Conroy on Reschny and Potter, and the 'electric' skill that made the newest Flames first-round slam-dunks

By Ryan Dittrick
One night – and two picks – can change a lot for a franchise.

And now, with this team, a gap in the depth chart is suddenly brimming with potential.

“When you're looking for a centre...” Flames GM Craig Conroy said following Friday’s first round of the NHL Draft.

Indeed, they were.

Not at the expense of their carefully curated draft list – with Conroy himself saying that if the ‘best player available’ was that of a different position, they would lean that way – but sometimes, the chips fall in your favour.

“The list worked out,” Conroy said.

A serendipitous first round wrapped up with Conroy adding a pair of highly skilled, left-shot pivots with the 18th and 32nd selections; first, grabbing 5-foot-11, 180-lb. Cole Reschny of the Victoria Royals, before Cullen Potter of Arizona State University was the target with the final pick of the evening.

In Reschny, the Flames add a high-end forward with explosive speed and escapability. Regarded by many as one of the top playmakers in the draft class – an elite talent with impeccable vision off the rush – Reschny recorded the sixth-most assists (66, a Royals franchise record) and tied for ninth, overall, in WHL scoring 92-point campaign.

Best of all?

When the games got harder, he got better.

The GM on the picks of Cole Reschny and Cullen Potter

“With Cole, he brings the skill, hockey sense, that competitive drive,” Conroy gushed. “When we got to the crucial points in the playoffs, he was unbelievable. That's the hardest time of the year. You have to be able to take your game to another level and it's obvious that he's able to do that in those big moments.

"People talk about his offensive play, but it's the d-zone play that really impresses me, too. I think it's going to get undervalued a little bit because of all the offence, but he can play at both ends and is super competitive.

"Not the biggest guy, but a guy that you can win with."

Reschny had nine goals and 25 points in only 11 playoff games, finishing with the second-highest points-per-game average (2.27) in the entire WHL postseason.

The Macklin, Sask. native will take his talents to the University of North Dakota next season.

“He seems excited, we're looking forward to getting him in here and we can't wait to see him in person again,” Conroy said.

The scouting report on Potter is similarly glowing.

Conroy, clearly, couldn’t believe a player of this calibre – one who put up a scorching stat-line at the college level as a 17-year-old freshman, no less – was still on the board.

And Potter, Conroy says, has a particular skill-set that immediately grabs your attention.

“Oof,” he said – the sizzling highlight reel, surely, on repeat in the mind’s eye. “The speed alone...

“He's fast.

“Fast, quick, electric.

“He's very competitive, too. That's the one thing. People are going to look at his size (5-foot-10, 172-lbs.), but his overall game and watching him – from his hockey sense to his skill, to his competitiveness, the only thing you're going to say is he's not big.

“That would be it.

“But his speed is electric.”

Barring any moves, the Flames are set to make five selections on Day 2 (one each in the second, third, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds).

