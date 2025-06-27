'A Really Cool Moment'

Flames prospects Misa & Brzustewicz can't wait to watch brothers get drafted

By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

LOS ANGELES - Been there, done that.

And got the jersey.

Both Luke Misa and Hunter Brzustewicz know exactly what their brothers – Michael Misa and Henry Brzustewicz – are going through and experiencing at this year’s NHL Draft, which commences Friday with the first round at LA Live’s Peacock Theatre (5 p.m. MT), with Rounds 2-7 unfolding Saturday.

Misa was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Flames last year, while Brzustewicz – acquired by Calgary in a trade with the Canucks – was taken in the third round (75th overall) by Vancouver in 2023.

Both are in California with their families, now seeing things from the other side, supporting their siblings as they wait to hear their names announced and fulfill their lifelong dreams to get drafted into the NHL.

“I just try and keep him as calm as possible,” said the elder Misa, who is here along their parents and some 20 family and friends. “You know, really big day for him and our family. It’s a really exciting time as well, so telling him to and enjoy every part of it.”

Luke (left) and Michael (right) set to hit the red carpet on draft night

Of course, that can be easier said than done.

“It definitely is a pretty anxious time,” smiled Misa. “But, yeah, I just think being here with your family and friends really makes it a more enjoyable process and kind of calms yourself down a little bit just being able to kind of be with all of us here.”

While the roles are now reversed, some of the emotions Misa felt at his draft in Las Vegas at The Sphere are the same.

“Where he was watching me in my draft, now I'm watching him, and it's still a bit anxious,” he said. “I think he had such a good year, and just to be able to kind of see how well he did to work up to this draft - I'm just really excited for him and our whole family.”

Hunter Brzustewicz on brother Henry at the Draft: "He's a winner"

Michael led the OHL in scoring this past season with 62 goals and 134 points, playing for the Saginaw Spirit alongside Flames 2024 first-rounder Zayne Parekh.

He’s expected to a be high pick Friday night, many pundits slotting him to go second overall.

That’s a lot of pressure.

And the best way to deal with that has been a little sun and surf for the family.

“We’ve gone down to the beach a few times,” said Misa. “So, we were at Santa Monica, not yesterday, but the day before. And then we went to Venice Beach yesterday, which was nice. So being able to kind of tour around and get some downtime has been good.”

Luke - who was drafted by the Flames in the fifth round (150th overall) in last year's draft - had 85 points (34G, 51A) in 67 OHL games last year

There’s a lot of brothers playing in the NHL, and lots more that were drafted into the league. So it can be easy to take for granted just how difficult the accomplishment is.

But the Misa brothers – not surprisingly – are very competitive and have supported and driven each other to excel and improve on the ice their whole lives, making this ride that much more special.

“I think the competitive spirit has really helped us be better people, be better hockey players,” explained Misa. “We're always pushing each other, even from a young age, we're always pushing each other, and we're so close in age that it's really easy to help each other out and improve each other in each other's game.”

During one of Michael’s media availabilities at the recent NHL Combine in Buffalo earlier this month, he was asked what he likes to do away from the ice. He told reporters he loves pool, playing with older brother who, he admitted, usually wins.

“We play a lot,” said Misa. “We've had a pool table all the way. So, you know, I'd say, yeah, I'd say I'm the better player. But we do have some pretty even games.”

Is there a family trophy?

“No, it's just bragging rights,” laughed Misa. “I mean, it would be funny if there was a trophy or something.”

But hey, there’s only one trophy the brothers really want – the Stanley Cup.

And tonight marks another big step on that journey for the duo.

“Yeah, here's going to definitely be a lot of emotion,” agreed Misa. “He's worked so hard to get to where he's to where he is right now. Just a really cool moment for our family, and we're just so excited to see what happens here today.”

