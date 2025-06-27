'A Really Cool Moment'

LOS ANGELES - Been there, done that.

And got the jersey.

Both Luke Misa and Hunter Brzustewicz know exactly what their brothers – Michael Misa and Henry Brzustewicz – are going through and experiencing at this year’s NHL Draft, which commences Friday with the first round at LA Live’s Peacock Theatre (5 p.m. MT), with Rounds 2-7 unfolding Saturday.

Misa was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Flames last year, while Brzustewicz – acquired by Calgary in a trade with the Canucks – was taken in the third round (75th overall) by Vancouver in 2023.

Both are in California with their families, now seeing things from the other side, supporting their siblings as they wait to hear their names announced and fulfill their lifelong dreams to get drafted into the NHL.

“I just try and keep him as calm as possible,” said the elder Misa, who is here along their parents and some 20 family and friends. “You know, really big day for him and our family. It’s a really exciting time as well, so telling him to and enjoy every part of it.”