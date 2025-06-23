Flames Re-Sign Justin Kirkland

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Justin Kirkland to a one-year contract.

Kirkland skated in 21 games for the Flames in 2024-25, scoring two goals and six assists for eight points before an injury at the end of November sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

The 28-year-old scored his first NHL goal this past season on October 13th in Edmonton. He would go 3/4 in shootout attempts in 2024-25 with his 75% success rate in shootouts leading all Flames with at least two attempts.

Kirkland played his junior hockey with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League, winning the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL Champions in 2014-15. He would begin his professional career in 2016-17 and joined the Flames organization for the first time prior to the 2019-20 season.

Term: One-Year

AAV: $900,000

Born: Winnipeg, MB Date: August 2, 1996

Height: 6’3” Weight: 200 lbs

Shoots: Left